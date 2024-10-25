Joe Hugill interview: Man Utd loanee on working with Ruud van Nistelrooy & playing with Mainoo

Even on loan at a club in League One, Joe Hugill knows his affiliation to Manchester United means there will be attention.

"When you're at the biggest club in the world you're always going to have eyes on you, no matter where you go," the striker, currently spending the season with Wigan, tells Sky Sports.

"But it's also just about being steady in yourself. I'm focusing on Wigan now and doing well for the club this season."

Being a lone striker also comes with its own kind of pressure, and Hugill is plenty used to that. Wigan manager Shaun Maloney brought him to the club in the summer and gave him that responsibility, along with the shirt.

"I've kind of always been the No 9, even growing up," Hugill says. "But to be given it here from that start of the season, it's the backing you want as a striker, especially from the manager.

"I'm still getting used to the setup, new team-mates and what the manager expects from me, and you always want to do better. But I think it's been okay.

"I scored the two goals against Bristol Rovers, but then obviously picked up the injury. I feel like there's loads more to come."

Hugill, who has been at United since 2020, even had the pleasure of working under one of the club's most famous strikers in pre-season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy may have worn No 10 during his five years as a player at Old Trafford, but he was very much a No 9 in all but what you saw on his back. He was arguably one of the greatest ever.

Image: Hugill worked under legendary striker and now Man Utd coach Van Nistelrooy over the summer

"I was too young to watch him play for United, but I spoke to my older brothers who were saying how good he was," recalls Hugill.

"I've seen all the videos and all the goals. He was one of the best finishers the Premier League has ever seen.

"As soon as you heard he was coming in you were thinking, as a striker, it was perfect for me.

"Him and Rene [Hake] came in and they brought in new ideas, even if it's the little things like being in the box, his movement, everything like that.

"I only had a few little sessions with him, but you could always tell, even just the way he passed the ball and how smooth it always was, that he played at the highest level and how good he was."

Hugill spent plenty of time in the youth setup at United training and playing alongside youngsters who are now part of the first-team setup under Erik Ten Hag - the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

It provides him with the inspiration he needs to try fulfill his dream of breaking through at the club.

"I signed at the same time as Garnacho," he says. "He had a slow start but he's kicked on massively. Similar to Amad as well. It can take time to settle in.

"You can see Kobbie as well smashing it in the first team. I played with him since I got to United. And he hasn't changed how he plays - that freedom, that driving with the ball, the way he finds the pass. He always had all that.

"It shows that the pathway is there, and that's where I want to be as well."

Image: Hugill came through the ranks at Man Utd with Mainoo

But Hugill knows there is work to do to get to the level he dreams of being at. Improvements to make, goals to score. Flourishing for Wigan throughout the rest of this season will help no end.

"I need to do a few little things, the hold-up play," he says. "Getting a bit bigger, I'm still growing into my body a little bit and I'm still pretty young.

"I'd like to be further along, but it's about getting that experience and learning more in the EFL.

"The focus is very much on Wigan this season, and I'm not looking too far ahead."

Others may be doing that for him, particularly a few miles away at Old Trafford, where there will be plenty watching on with a good degree of interest.

Don't miss Joe Hugill in action for Wigan as they head to Blackpool - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Monday night; kick-off 8pm.