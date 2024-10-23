Jose Mourinho: Man Utd gave Erik ten Hag faith and trust - but not me

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho said Erik ten Hag has been afforded "faith" that he lacked during his time at Manchester United.

Mourinho took charge of United following the dismissal of Louis Van Gaal in 2016 and won a Europa League and League Cup during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford. He also led United to a second-place finish in 2018.

The Portuguese was sacked in December 2018 following what was at the time, the club's worst start to a league campaign for 28 years.

Speaking ahead on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Fenerbahce's Europa League fixture against United, Mourinho was asked whether he thinks his former side had changed since his dismissal.

"I wish the best to Manchester United since the moment I left," he said.

"I left with a good feeling to the club and the fans and I want the best for them. So if things are not going amazingly well for them it's not something that makes me happy.

"It's very objective, that they keep faith in the coach, they support the coach, the coach is staying season after season and that means stability and it means trust. They are giving him conditions to keep developing his job that was a difference in relation to me."

Mourinho also used the opportunity to poke fun at Manchester City, suggesting that United could still win the 2017/18 Premier League title due to City's impending charges.

City were charged by Premier League over 115 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules, which has led to speculation as to what could result from a potential verdict.

Manchester City deny all the charges against them.

Asked about his time in Manchester, Mourinho said: "We still have a chance to win that league [2017/18] because maybe they punish Manchester City with points, and maybe we win that league.

"They have to pay me the bonus and give me that medal."

'United one of favourites for Europa League'

Image: Man Utd have drawn their opening two matches in this season's Europa League

Ahead of their Europa League clash, Mourinho also suggested that his former employers are among the favourites for the competition. United are yet to pick up a win in the new league-phase format having drawn their two opening matches.

United drew at home to FC Twente 1-1 and also shared the points in Porto in a hectic 3-3 draw that saw Harry Maguire come off the bench to head in a late equaliser.

Despite their struggles both domestically and in Europe, Mourinho feels, alongside Tottenham, United will have an advantage in the competition.

"The two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it's easy, Manchester United and Tottenham," he said.

"To play in Porto is not easy. To get a point in Porto is not easy for anybody. One thing is the results, one thing is the potential of the team. The potential is high.

"The Premier League is a different level of quality, intensity, pace and tactical culture. Tomorrow we will play against one of the two strongest teams."