Euro 2025 play-offs: Republic of Ireland thrash Georgia, Scotland win but Northern Ireland draw and Wales lose in first legs

The Republic of Ireland thrashed Georgia in their Euro 2025 play-off first leg while Scotland also won, but Northern Ireland and Wales have work to do in the return legs.

Ireland made their attacking intentions known from the outset but had to wait until the 35th minute to make their breakthrough with the first of six goals, with Katie McCabe's penalty giving them a half-time lead following a handball.

Second-half strikes from Kyra Carusa, McCabe, Jessie Stapleton, Marissa Sheeva and Aoife Mannion and all but secured a tie with Slovakia or Wales as the Republic bid to reach their first European Championships.

After the break, McCabe's delivery found Carusa whose resulting effort hit the crossbar.

But, Georgia's reprieve was short-lived as Carusa made it 3-0, sidefooting in from Abbie Larkin's cross.

The game was over as a contest midway through the second half as McCabe lobbed in from 30 yards for her second of the night.

Ireland added three more late on courtesy of Stapleton and Sheeva's first senior international goals, before Mannion's header completed the rout.

Izabela Lojna scored a goal and an own goal as Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw by Northern Ireland in the first leg of their first round play-off.

Croatia started stronger in Varazdin and won an early penalty when Jackie Burns was punished for a clumsy challenge. Lojna converted her spot-kick into the top left-hand corner to give the hosts the lead.

However, Tanya Oxtoby's side responded well and they came close through Rebecca Holloway, whose shot from just inside the area after a well-worked move was blocked.

Northern Ireland's momentum was rewarded in second half added-time. Goalkeeper Doris Bacic conceded a corner off her initial save and after a short corner, Casey Howe's cross deflected off Lojna and into the net to earn the visitors a draw.

The return takes place at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

Image: Martha Thomas netted her 20th goal for Scotland

Martha Thomas' second-half strike gave Scotland a narrow but significant advantage over Hungary in their Euro 2025 qualifying play-off clash in the Bozsik Arena.

Neither side hit the heights but on the hour mark the Tottenham striker made the difference when she hammered the ball in from close range for a 1-0 first-leg win.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side will take that welcome lead into the second leg at Easter Road next Tuesday where the Scots should be confident of getting through to meet the winners of the Finland versus Montenegro semi, with the prospect of making a first appearance at the European Championship finals since 2017 acting as a driver.

Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2025 were dented by a 2-1 play-off first-leg defeat to Slovakia in Poprad.

Stunning second-half strikes from Martina Surnovska and Maria Mikolajova put Slovakia in command against below-par visitors.

But Ffion Morgan's excellent 89th-minute finish gave Wales hope ahead of Tuesday's semi-final second leg in Cardiff.

Wales started on the front foot with Charlie Estcourt's volley at the far post blocked by the knees of Slovakia goalkeeper Maria Korenciova and Ceri Holland firing over after a forceful run.

But Slovakia - ranked 51 in the world and 22 places below Wales - took control and Surnovska missed the target from 10 yards before forcing a fine save from Olivia Clark.

The Wales goalkeeper was needed again to stop Mikolajova's cross from creeping in at the back post.

Slovakia's superiority was rewarded four minutes into the second period and moments after Josie Green almost headed into her own net.

Wales were slow to close down Surnovska as the ball fell to her from a corner 20 yards out and were duly punished as the ball flashed past Clark.

Mikolajova doubled the lead nine minutes later with a magnificent swerving 25-yard free-kick after Wales' defence creaked again.

Record caps holder and scorer Jess Fishlock was sent on from the bench after her recent injury problems for the final 25 minutes and Wales improved dramatically upon her arrival.

Wales were running out of time when Fishlock spotted Morgan's unchecked run, and the Bristol City player took a touch in the box before curling home a superb shot.