Rodri wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Man City midfielder pips Vinicius Junior to crown as Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati wins women's award

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the men's Ballon d'Or and Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati took the women's award as a "disrespected" Real Madrid boycotted the prestigious ceremony in Paris despite being named men's club of the year.

Rodri beat the Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham to the top honour, and that verdict from the 100-strong panel of voters led the delegation from the Spanish giants to stay at home.

Responding to the announcement, Vinicius posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'll do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rodri, who picked up an ACL injury in September against Arsenal, enjoyed the standout season of his career in 2023-24, winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and lifting the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain.

The 28-year-old won the Best Player award from the tournament in Germany last summer despite being forced off at half-time in the final against England.

Image: Rodri received the award during the 68th Ballon d'Or ceremony

He was helped onto the stage after arriving on crutches, having been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Remarkably, Rodri also went 74 games - and 475 days - without experiencing defeat for club and country during the past year, with the run coming to an end in the FA Cup final against Manchester United last May.

The last time Rodri lost a Premier League game was a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in February 2023. He becomes the first defensive midfielder to win the award, stretching back to 1956, while he is the first Spaniard to do so since Luis Suarez of Barcelona in 1960.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz explains the effect Rodri's absence will have on Manchester City's ability to control possession

Speaking in Spanish, Rodri said: "I have so many things to thank people for. First of all to France Football and to UEFA for giving me this award. I would like to thank those who voted for me and put their trust in me. Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I would like to thank the most important person in the world for me, my girlfriend Laura. Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn't have been the same. Thank you.

"Also my family, of course. The values they have taught me and all they represent in me, for having taught me the right steps to take and for helping me become the man I am.

English top-flight Ballon d'Or winners 1956 - Stanley Matthews - Blackpool

1964 - Denis Law - Manchester United

1966 - Bobby Charlton - Manchester United

1968 - George Best - Manchester United

2001 - Michael Owen - Liverpool

2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

2024 - Rodri - Manchester City

"I don't want to forget my team-mates, I understand it is a group game. Manchester City is so special, I know I wouldn't make this without you. For me it is the best club in the world, and thanks to them things happen much easier.

"The national team and Luis (de la Fuente, coach), for trusting me for so long, I have to mention my team-mates with whom we won the Euros. This is not just for me but for Spanish football."

Image: Rodri's chipped passes are a feature of his game for Man City

The previous Premier League player to receive the accolade was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was at Manchester United in 2008 when he was crowned the winner.

Karim Benzema's win in 2022 - then a Real Madrid player - came after Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had won all but one of the previous 13 titles between them. Messi won the award for the eighth time last year after inspiring Argentina's World Cup heroics in Qatar.

Barcelona star Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or award for a second year running.

The 26-year-old Barcelona playmaker had been the clear favourite for the award after starring in both La Liga F and the women's Champions League, in which Barcelona lifted the trophy for the third time in four years last season.

Image: Aitana Bonmati retained her Ballon d'Or Feminin crown

Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp were all on the shortlist, with James finishing highest amongst them in 13th place.

Bonmati's double success follow on from clubmate Alexia Putellas winning the award two years in a row. The 26-year-old won the World Cup and Champions League - twice - in the past 18 months.

Barcelona completed a clean sweep of the top three places, rounded out by Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti won the Johan Cruyff Trophy as men's coach of the year while former Chelsea coach Emma Hayes collected the women's version having led the USA to Olympic gold in the summer.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Real were named the men's club of the year while Kylian Mbappe also missed the chance to pick up the Gerd Muller trophy he won jointly with Harry Kane as the Real Madrid delegation stayed at home.

In a statement reported by Spanish newspaper AS, the club said: "If the award criteria doesn't give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to (Dani) Carvajal as the winner.

"As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d'Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected."

Mbappe and Kane shared the Gerd Muller trophy after both players finished last season with 52 goals, but only Kane was on hand to collected the award.

"Thank you to my club Bayern Munich, all my staff, team-mates, for helping me score all the goals I scored," the England captain said. "It's an honour to take this award from a club legend (Karl-Heinz Rummenigge), thank you very much."

Image: Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy in Paris

There was little surprise when the Kopa Trophy - awarded to the best male player under the age of 21 - went to Barcelona's teenage star Yamine Lamal.

The forward became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships when, four days shy of his 17th birthday, he scored for Spain in their 2-1 semi-final win over France, before going on to lift the trophy.

Barcelona won the women's club of the year after beating Lyon in last season's Women's Champions League final for their third European title in four years.

Martinez wins Yashin Trophy again

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Argentina's number one Emiliano Martinez has starred for both Arsenal and Aston Villa, here's a selection of some of his finest saves during his time in the Premier League..

Elsewhere, Emi Martinez retained the Yashin Trophy as the world's best goalkeeper in 2024.

The Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper has been honoured for the second consecutive year with the award presented to the best goalkeeper, which is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners.

Martinez played an integral role last season as his country won the Copa America. He kept a clean sheet in five of the six games, including the final, as they beat Colombia 1-0.

The 32-year-old also kept 15 clean sheets for Villa in all competitions as his side qualified for the Champions League.

Unai Simon came second after winning the Euros with Spain, with Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid in third for his performances covering for Thibaut Courtois.