Mo Salah goal wins Swansea man £1m Super 6 jackpot!

Lee Andrews, 53, a Liverpool fan, predicted six Premier League scores to become a millionaire
Tuesday 29 October 2024 17:01, UK
A postman from Swansea said he plans to retire after winning the £1m jackpot prize on the free-to-play football predictions game Super 6.
Lee Andrews, 53, a Liverpool fan, watched Mohamed Salah snatch a point late against title rivals Arsenal on Super Sunday, with the 2-2 draw at the Emirates one of six Premier League scores he correctly predicted on his way to becoming a millionaire.
Lee's predictions included Bournemouth's 1-1 draw at Villa, Everton's home draw with Fulham and West Ham's win over Manchester United, with all three games decided well into injury time.
Also included was Manchester City's 1-0 win over Southampton. Just 0.2% of Super 6 players predicted that scoreline, which looked unlikely after Erling Haaland's fifth-minute goal.
Lee, his wife Gillian, and their daughter celebrated winning the prize of a lifetime at their home in Swansea.
He told Super 6: "I didn't even know I had won it. I was looking at the wrong date on the Super 6 app, so it was telling me my score from another round! I had five or six missed calls from the Super 6 team but I thought it was spam, so I blocked the number. I only realised what was happening when my daughter told me she had seen that Super 6 were trying to contact a Lee from Swansea!
"I was crying when I found out, completely numb. We just can't get over it. Normally with these things, you think you jump around but there wasn't any of that.
"I am a massive Liverpool fan. I used to have a Swansea season ticket, but Liverpool are my team. I sat down to watch the game, but I didn't know I had anything on it because I hadn't been following my scores. This is the first week I have ever not checked! I didn't even know it was close! When we [Liverpool] equalised, I was happy because I thought it was a good result, I had no idea I had just won Super 6.
"Both me and my wife are going to retire. My wife has already handed in her notice at Sainsbury's. I do six days a week and walk 8 and a half miles every day. It's very difficult, especially at 53. I am really struggling with my legs now, and the thought that I don't have to do it anymore is incredible.
"I have worked since I was 13 years of age, 40 years. I can't wait to have a rest."
Lee becomes the second Super 6 £1m jackpot winner after Tom Kane from Southampton won it last month. He scored the full 30 points for six correct scores.
Lee's predictions (with the % of Super 6 players who predicted that scoreline) were:
