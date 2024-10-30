Reporter notebook: Impressive Ruben Amorim handled the spotlight under heated questioning

The glint in his eye and the mood music suggests a deal will be done – and done soon.

It was a straightforward and routine victory for Sporting on the pitch over Nacional on Tuesday.

Will Ruben Amorim's move to Manchester United be as routine? It's looking that way, although the man himself wasn't giving too much away as I attended his post-match press conference in Lisbon.

I was very interested to see him away from the touchline.

As a big part of the being the Manchester United manager is being used to the spotlight in good times and bad times - and he is clearly good at that, speaking perfect English.

He handled tricky questions well. It was impressive.

He took 15 questions in Portuguese, some of it got heated, but he gave those journalists the same answers he gave me which is we'll all have to wait before things become clear. He said it's his decision as the clubs have agreed a deal if he wants to go.

When I asked him whether or not he'd be in the dugout on Sunday at Old Trafford he said "I'll be here" and I said "are you sure?"

He smiled, replying "I don't know."

So he was showing a little bit of humour there, giving quite a lot away without saying much. There was a mixture of him respecting the Sporting fans and respecting Manchester United. A smart move.

Interestingly he didn't wave to the fans after the game but there will be a full stadium here on Friday so potentially a deal could be done with United and he can say those goodbyes then.

Does he want to take on the challenge of Manchester United? Of course he does. He's ambitious and there is big money involved.

It would appeal to anyone's ego to work for United.

Things could move quite quickly. And this is a man who looks ready for the spotlight.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

It has long been inevitable that Ruben Amorim would take one of Europe's biggest jobs. Winning the title with Sporting in 2021 at the age of 36 all but guaranteed that. Repeating the feat last season only underlined his ability as a coach.

Sporting recognised that this was a special talent very early, famously paying a huge release clause after his spectacular start at Braga. They bet on his tactical mind, his fierce commitment as a player, but more than anything on the power of his personality.

In conversation with a series of Portuguese coaches, some of whom have pitted their wits against Amorim in his native country, we will explore his rise, what it is that makes him so impressive as a coach, and, crucially, whether this can be translated into his next job.

