Ruben Amorim to Man Utd: Outgoing Sporting head coach explains decision to move to Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim revealed he asked to delay his Manchester United start time until the end of the season but was told it was "now or never" to take the job – as he passionately defended his exit to Sporting fans.

Amorim was confirmed as United boss on Friday but Amorim revealed he was given an ultimatum to take the job now - or lose his chances of getting it.

The 39-year-old also revealed he spent three days deciding his options - and changed his mind several times in the process - before eventually agreeing to move to the Premier League.

Speaking after Sporting's win over Estrela, Amorim said: "The situation is: at the beginning of the season, I had a talk with him and Hugo Viana [then-sporting director] and I said that whatever happened, this would be my last season with Sporting. The president is here, he can confirm that.

"The season started, we know that we started very well. Then the Manchester United situation came and they appeared. They paid above the release clause. I never discussed anything with the president about this bargaining. The only question I made was only to go at the end of the season.

"For three days, I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season. But I was told it was not possible, I was told it was now or never, or Manchester United would go for another option.

"I had three days to make my decision. The change is radical in my life but I had three days to make this decision. That's what I did.

"I have had other opportunities, the president and Viana can confirm this is not the first or the second time I was asked for by another team.

"I wanted that one in Manchester. I want that context. That context allows me to do things my way. It's just like Sporting. There's time when I have to take the step forward. It was harder for me than for any Sporting fan but I had to do this."

Amorim added: "I will change my kids lives so there were a lot of things. I'm not just a coach, I'm a parent.

"It's just something that was extremely challenging, just like I felt with Sporting. So I decided to go. And I don't think I will be back to Portugal any time soon."

Amorim: I will not sign Sporting players in January

Amorim insisted Man Utd will not sign Sporting players - including in-demand striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored four goals against Estrela on Friday - in the January transfer window

"Gyokeres costs £100m," said Amorim. "It's very complicated. I will not take any of Sporting's players in January. But that's another story.

"There was no revolt whatsoever [from the Sporting players about Amorim's exit]. But they were sad.

"The players were anxious. We could feel the atmosphere was a little different. I have been with them for five years, they have been with me for five years. I even talked to them before I signed them. It's part of our characteristics to be close to the players.

"They know I'm the coach until Braga [final game], then I'm leaving. But disappointment? Yes."

The view from Portugal: how did Sporting fans react to Amorim?

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis at the Estadio Jose Alvalade:

"Amorim had Gyokeres to thank for more than just the four goals tonight - the striker lifted the atmosphere around the place.

"The Sporting fans felt a little better about life as they left the Jose Alvalade Stadium. They had braved the deluge of rain before kick-off to voice their frustrations of feeling betrayed - not so much about Amorim's exit but the timing of it.

"Come full time, Amorim disappeared down the tunnel pretty quickly. He has one final home game - the Champions League encounter against Manchester City - to say his goodbyes.

"A finale that brings a glimpse of what's to come and how Amorim might take on the challenge of life as a Premier League head coach."

Who is Amorim?

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017 and two years later took up his first managerial job at Braga.

The Portuguese then joined Sporting in March 2020, establishing himself as one of Europe's most sought-after young coaches, twice guiding the club to the Primeira Liga title.

Amorim has also won the Taca da Liga - the Portuguese League Cup - on three occasions, twice with Sporting and once with Braga.

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy:

When Sporting parted with €10m (£8.4m) to recruit a head coach without a UEFA Pro Licence and with only three months of top-flight experience on his CV from Braga in 2020, it was termed "absolute insanity".

The scathing reaction from the club's fans and analysts in Portugal are still stored on message boards - the internet, after all, never forgets - and paints a sharp contrast to the sentiment now.

Back then, Sporting's hierarchy were ridiculed for sanctioning such a big spend on an unknown quantity. "Another great deal by the board, €10m for unlicensed manager," one sarcastic comment read.

This week, as Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag and turned at the speed of light to Amorim, that same figure was a lightning rod for Sporting's decision-makers: how dare they set the fee so low for the biggest clubs in world football to steal their special one?

The 39-year-old will be priceless to United if he delivers what they are convinced he has the ability to: a transformation of tactical identity, personality and proper football enjoyment.

Ten Hag posts Man Utd farewell

Erik ten Hag has released a statement in the wake of his Man Utd sacking, thanking the club's fans and pointing to the two trophies he won at Old Trafford - as well as saying his "dream has come to an end" with his dismissal.

Interestingly, although Ten Hag mentions the warmth he received from "everyone at the club" there is no mention of the Man Utd players, staff or hierarchy...

In a statement released via his agency, Ten Hag said: "Dear fans, let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying thanks to you. I felt it many times.

"Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents' stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours.

"I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA - you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That's what makes United supporters so special.

"I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

"We won two trophies - achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home.

"Thank you for this chapter in my life. Erik."