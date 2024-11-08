Ajax vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Antisemitic rioters target Israeli football fans as disorder unfolds in Amsterdam

Footage shared on social media shows disorder in the Dutch capital including Palestinian flags being pulled down, crowds running through the streets and a man being beaten; events took place on the same night Ajax were facing Maccabi Tel Aviv in Europa League

Dozens of arrests have been made after antisemitic rioters "actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack" following a football match in Amsterdam, Dutch authorities have said.

Officers have arrested 62 people in the Netherlands' capital after disorder surrounding a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Five people have been taken to hospital following the violence as the two sides faced each other at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with Ajax winning 5-0.

European football's governing body has released a statement, which reads: "UEFA strongly condemns the incidents and acts of violence that occurred on Thursday night in the city of Amsterdam before and after the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Image: Dutch police detain a man who allegedly provoked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters

"We trust that the relevant authorities will identify and charge as many of those responsible for such actions as possible.

"UEFA will examine all official reports, gather available evidence, assess them and evaluate any further appropriate course of action in accordance with its relevant regulatory framework."

Image: Police frisk pro-Palestinian supporters near the Ajax ground

Israel initially said it was planning to send military planes to Amsterdam to fly fans home, before later deciding to send two commercial planes instead.

Footage shared on social media shows football supporters pulling down a Palestinian flag in central Amsterdam. Anti-Arab chants could also be heard.

Image: Demonstrators running with Palestinian flags ahead of the UEFA Europa League match

A statement issued by Amsterdam police and prosecutors said the evening "was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters".

"In several places in the city, supporters were attacked," the statement said.

"The police had to intervene several times, protect Israeli supporters and escort them to hotels. Despite the massive police presence in the city, Israeli supporters have been injured.

"This outburst of violence toward Israeli supporters is unacceptable and cannot be defended in any way.

Image: Police standing guard as Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters light flares in Dam Square

"There is no excuse for the antisemitic behaviour exhibited last night by rioters who actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them."

The first arrests took place hours before the game, as Israeli supporters gathered in the city centre.

There were then further arrests at a planned demonstration against the arrival of the Tel Aviv side's players, and after the match as hooligans targeted Israeli supporters.

Dutch police said they were aware of reports of about a possible hostage situation but had no confirmation it had actually happened. A number of people who were reported missing have now been found, they said.

Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters had gathered in Dam Square in the afternoon before the match, and around 10 people there were arrested for criminal offences including disrupting public disorder, police said.

Image: Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters being escorted to the metro station by police

Meanwhile, a planned pro-Palestinian demonstration took place at the Anton de Komplein square, around a 15-minute walk from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Local authorities had barred organisers from holding the demonstration at the ground.

Part of this group tried to get to the ground but were stopped by riot police, who were pelted with fireworks, the force said.

Around 30 people were arrested at or near the arena, most of them for disrupting public order and carrying or lighting fireworks, the statement added.

Police said fans left the arena without incident after the match, but clashes were reported in the city centre during the night.

