David Coote: Premier League referee suspended amid video showing apparent criticism of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Premier League official David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect by PGMOL.

A video, which remains unverified, appearing to show Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp was widely circulated on social media on Monday.

Sky Sports News understands Coote initially denied the authenticity of the video.

Who is David Coote? David Coote first refereed a game in the Premier League in April 2018

Coote was born in Nottinghamshire and previously officiated in the Football League.

Coote is registered as a Notts County fan with PGMOL

He refereed the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle in 2023

A PGMOL statement read: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."

Coote was the referee for Liverpool's win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday night.

Liverpool have declined to comment.

