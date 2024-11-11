David Coote: FA investigating video after Premier League referee suspended over apparent Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp comments

A video appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp was widely circulated on social media on Monday; Coote has been suspended by the PGMOL, which is also investigating

The full video that appears to show David Coote making derogatory comments about Jurgen Klopp

The FA has launched an investigation into a video that appears to show Premier League referee David Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The PGMOL suspended Coote on Monday after a video was widely circulated on social media.

Sky Sports News understands that Coote will not officiate any UEFA games this week.

An FA spokesperson said: "We are aware of the matter and we are investigating it."

Who is David Coote? David Coote first refereed a game in the Premier League in April 2018

Coote was born in Nottinghamshire and previously officiated in the Football League

Coote is registered as a Notts County fan with PGMOL

He refereed the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle in 2023

A PGMOL statement read: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."

A reference to Klopp's nationality was made in the video, which could lead to an aggravated breach of the FA's rules.

Coote was the referee for Liverpool's win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday night.

Liverpool have declined to comment.

Head of referees Howard Webb will be appearing on Match Officials: Mic'd Up on Tuesday night on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm.

Which Liverpool league games has Coote taken charge of?

In total, Coote has taken charge of eight Liverpool matches, three of which were Premier League contests.

The first of those was in July 2020 when Liverpool drew 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield.

Coote then did not officiate another top-flight game involving Liverpool until March 2024, when he refereed Brighton's 2-1 loss at the Reds.

And the third and final Premier League Liverpool encounter he refereed was the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Coote has also been the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in 11 league matches involving Liverpool dating back to 2019, the third of which was the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in September 2020 that ended 2-2.

However, the official was not the VAR again in a Liverpool Premier League clash until three years later.

What happened when Coote refereed Liverpool vs Burnley?

The video being shared appears to refer to the Premier League match between Liverpool - who were already crowned champions - and Burnley, which Coote refereed, in July 2020.

The game finished 1-1 after Jay Rodriguez's strike cancelled out Andy Robertson's opener, ending Liverpool's 24-match winning run at Anfield.

At full-time, Klopp appeared to argue with Coote and his officials on the pitch, and after the match, the former Reds boss said the referee failed to give fouls for challenges made on Liverpool's players.

'I've never known anything like this'

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports News:

"I was on the Premier League for 17 years and the Football League for five years before that. I've never known or heard anything like this. It's such an unusual occurrence.

"A firm, fair and swift process is what everyone wants. Anything like this, you want to bring closure to it, and the way to bring that is transparency and honesty. That's what PGMOL under Howard Webb have maintained ever since he took tenure.

"Anybody questioning any referee at the highest level in England, just look around the world, they're the most-wanted referees. In FIFA and UEFA competition, they've done more finals and high-profile games than any other country in the world throughout the last 10 years."

'A very serious allegation'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"Any suggestion that Coote or any other elite match official might have bias against a particular Premier League club, or bad feeling towards them or their manager, is a very serious allegation.

"But while I think we need to stress there is history between Klopp and Coote, the latter hasn't had the chance to explain himself, either to us or indeed the PGMOL, who are his employers.

"This has moved very quickly. It's a huge story and potentially one that is very damaging, not just for Coote but the PGMOL as well."

Dean: Would Coote want to carry on refereeing?

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean told Sky Sports News:

"I don't think it's damaged his career beyond repair because it's one of these things that's never happened before. I don't know what line the PGMOL will go down.

"They need to get the correct investigation in place, where the source of the video came from, get David's full story about what's gone on, how long ago it was, what was said, where he was when he did it. I'd like to think that they can come to some kind of agreement.

"It also depends as well, with what's gone on with David with all this media attention, would he still want to carry on refereeing? That's a bigger picture you've got to think of because it doesn't affect just David, it affects his friends and his family as well. Does he want to put himself through it yet again to come back in?

"It will be hard to come back in and start refereeing his career again, whether it's in the Championship to start with to then get back into the Premier League, but it will be a hard step for him to come back."