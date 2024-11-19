Sky Sports Ultimate League 2024/25: Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham in top four

Liverpool top rankings, with Manchester United edging Arsenal as runners-up; Gunners pip Spurs for fourth spot; Leeds, Norwich, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Blackburn and Sunderland deserve top-flight status, according to historical success
Tuesday 19 November 2024 13:25, UK
Which is the top club in the land? Which teams are punching above their weight and which historic powerhouses languish in the lower divisions? This year's Ultimate League has arrived...
The Ultimate League factors each club's average league position over the past 50 years and includes every team featured in England's top four tiers for at least 10 seasons.
Liverpool remain England's top club with a remarkable average position of 3.4 over the last half century, while Manchester United staved off Arsenal narrowly for runners-up spot, with Tottenham completing the top four.
Everton's continuous top-flight presence during the period, which has come under threat over the past three seasons, in addition to title-winning campaigns in the early '70s and mid '80s, places the Toffees in fifth spot.
Chelsea's notable success since the millennium helps the Blues secure sixth spot ahead of Aston Villa, who last won the top-flight title back in 1980/81 and only regained Premier League status five years ago after spending three campaigns in the Championship.
Reigning champions Manchester City hold eighth spot after enjoying considerable success in recent years, particularly under Pep Guardiola. Indeed, City had slipped into the third tier only 26 years ago but have now won eight league titles in the past 13 years and are challenging to claim an unprecedented fifth in a row this term.
Current top-flight clubs West Ham, Newcastle, Southampton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace reside rightfully in England's top tier, according to their historic league success.
Everton, Aston Villa and West Brom were among the 12 founding members of the original league in 1888.
Oldham, who currently play in the National League, are England's biggest underachievers and languish 47 places below their 50-year average ranking after suffering relegation from the Football League for the first time in 115 years in 2021/22, followed by Scunthorpe (-44) and Southend (-40).
Other serious underachievers include Swindon (-37), Torquay (-34), Charlton (-25), Hartlepool, Bolton, QPR, and Tranmere (all -22).
In contrast, Wycombe are punching 38 places above their weight, followed by Bournemouth, Brentford (both +36), Stevenage (+35), Stockport (+33) and Wrexham (+31).
Other notable overachievers include Lincoln (+30), Mansfield (both +29), Brighton (+28), Crawley (+27), Exeter and Fulham (all +24).
Only four clubs are currently in the same position as their average rank over the past half century: Liverpool, Luton, Cardiff and Bristol Rovers.