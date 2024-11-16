Turkey 0-0 Wales: Craig Bellamy's side maintain unbeaten run thanks to Kerem Akturkoglu's missed penalty

Wales maintained their unbeaten record under Craig Bellamy in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Turkey after Kerem Akturkoglu sent his 89th-minute penalty against a post.

Turkey were given the chance to sew up Group B4 when Neco Williams stretched out a leg and Yunus Akgun went to ground.

But Akturkoglu tamely rolled his effort on to the base of a post and wide as Karl Darlow dived the other way.

The point leaves Wales second in Group B4, two points behind Turkey and two ahead of Iceland following their 2-0 win in Montenegro.

Wales will secure at least a Nations League play-off place in March by avoiding defeat at home to Iceland on Tuesday while knowing victory would secure top spot and promotion to League A should Turkey lose in Montenegro.

A point against the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in Kayseri was earned the hard way - often suffering the 'pain' that Bellamy had predicted before kick-off.

Turkey dominated possession, territory and goal attempts but Wales displayed resilience - evidenced by countless blocks - that would have delighted Bellamy.

Wales struck the woodwork through Harry Wilson while Jordan James saw his first-half effort disallowed for offside, with VAR confirming the call against the striker.

Joe Rodon and Harris were involved in a horrible clash of heads that left them grounded and needing treatment for several minutes. Both eventually continued - Harris with a nasty shiner by his right eye and Rodon sporting a headband - and they were almost celebrating a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Harris sped down the left to find Wilson and his left-footed effort bounced off the post and just away from Johnson on the rebound.

Wales escaped when Wilson gave the ball away and Akturkoglu sliced wide but there was less fluency from Turkey until Akgun skipped past Williams to tee up Enes Unal. But the Bournemouth forward, having been introduced just moments earlier, poked wide with the goal at his mercy.

Arda Guler had another gilt-edged chance when left unmarked inside the area but Wales survived that and late penalty drama to claim a worthy point.