Frank Lampard: Coventry in advanced talks with former Chelsea midfielder over managerial vacancy

Coventry City are in advanced talks with Frank Lampard over their managerial vacancy.

It is understood there has been no agreement reached yet, with talks continuing this week.

Lampard has been out of work since May 2023, when his caretaker spell at Chelsea - his second spell in charge at his former club - came to an end.

The Sky Blues have been searching for a new manager after Mark Robins was sacked on November 7. He was the third longest-serving manager in the top four divisions of English football after being appointed in March 2017.

Rhys Carr has been in interim charge since Robins' departure and oversaw a 2-2 draw with high-flying Sunderland in his sole game at the helm to date.

Coventry host Sheffield United at the Coventry Building Society Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12.30pm.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at a Coventry fan forum last week, owner Doug King confirmed Lampard's application for the role.

"We've received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people, of which Frank is one," he said.

"But the issue is we haven't done anything on that process, because we have been getting through this situation with the forum and focusing on making sure we were accessible and gave answers.

"However, clearly we are in the international break. We'll be assessing everything and then we'll work out who is going to make the shortlist, and then we'll interview."

When asked how quickly Coventry hope to make an appointment, he added: "If we find the right person and we can all agree on what we want to agree then I think we can go pretty quickly. But if it isn't clear cut and we need to go deeper into certain things then it may take a bit longer.

"I'm prepared for Rhys Carr to take two or three more games if we can't get it done by the end of the international break."

Robins joined the club in 2017 and took Coventry from League Two to the Championship - and one game away from the Premier League in 2023 where they were beaten 1-0 by Luton in the second-tier play-off final.

Of the decision to sack Robins, King said: "I didn't get much sleep that night at all.

"I was talking it through in my mind as to whether it was the right moment, but frankly I knew it was the right thing to do.

"I did slightly want to give this club a jolt and say we are going to change some directions. We can't just say it is all going to get better in the end, and we'll go up the league and be around the play-offs, unless we take control of it and we make it happen.

"Obviously it's taken everyone at the club and outside by surprise. The reaction has been a little more than I anticipated.

"Honestly it was unpleasant for me to do that because I really like Mark. I know what he has done here and the respect he has here, and I really wish I hadn't been in that position."

Smith: Lampard has to make this a success

Former Leicester and Arsenal striker Alan Smith on Sky Sports News:

"He's had some challenges, some tough times, you could say he's had some failures. That second spell at Chelsea, he might think: 'why did I take that?' I guess it's difficult to turn down your old club.

"For managers, as well as players, so much is about joining places at the right time, being able to say yes and no. Frank is desperate to become a manager, a successful one.

"It's a big call by Coventry, so many fans were unhappy at Mark Robins getting sacked. They will be on the fence with Lampard, they know about his past efforts at management. He really needs to get off to a good start, if he's appointed. But I wish him well.

"You have some England greats, Wayne Rooney trying to make his mark in management after a few difficult appointments, now he's at Plymouth. Steven Gerrard is struggling to make a mark over in Saudi Arabia, will he be able to bounce back if he leaves there?

"Lampard has to make this a success now. If he were to fail at Coventry, it might be a fair while before he gets another opportunity."