Wales reporter notebook: Nations League promotion just the beginning for Craig Bellamy - World Cup 2026 qualification the ultimate goal

How best can you judge a new manager, a new way of playing, a new identity after half a dozen matches?

If you listen to Craig Bellamy he has broken it down to a very simple answer. He and his coaches can do all the work they like away from any match, but the cold hard fact is that football is about results.

Bellamy wants to win. He says that a lot, he has been consistent about it though. He has plans, a vision of how that might happen, but winning is everything. Just win.

He had the luxury perhaps of a wider perspective during the Nations League, but with what comes next it is ultimately all about winning.

Bellamy and his backroom team have had three camps, six matches so far in which to work with the players he has selected for Wales. In doing so he has set about achieving targets, some he made public and others I'm sure are private and will stay within the group.

As far as the short-term goal of creating 'an identity' for Wales under Bellamy, he has clearly done that - job done. The players are on board and judging by what they say they're happy and so are the majority of the public, the supporters.

They can see a side that plays for the shirt and badge - although that's kind of a given for any Welsh sportsman or women! But also a freedom to take a risk or two and in the main play attacking football. So far it has paid off.

Image: Liam Cullen celebrates scoring for Wales against Iceland

The Nations League has been a useful exercise for Wales. The competition has been maligned in some quarters, but handy for others.

Meaningless friendlies wouldn't really give the edge to a game that a coach is looking to replicate. The Nations League has done this for Wales and it has been a competition where Bellamy used many players, seen them play, rotated, changed shapes, experimented.

The end game isn't to glow in the glory of success in the Nations League, it's about getting a squad ready to compete hard during World Cup qualifying next year. That's the main task at hand. Nations League promotion is a bonus.

Image: Brennan Johnson scores the third goal against Iceland

It's what happens next that will ultimately define Bellamy and this generation of players. The new coach who is only six games into a career as the boss, and has been hired to get Wales to the World Cup in 2026.

Six games in with three wins and three draws isn't luck - Bellamy must be doing something right and having the desired effect to mould his side and ready them for tougher challenges to come.

He says there will be tough times, but with what they have learned so far they can succeed and get to the USA/Canada/Mexico. Why not?

That's a view echoed by the FAW chief executive, the person who hired Bellamy - "exceeded expectations" was his summary of the Nations League campaign and its conclusion of promotion for Wales to Group A.

Good start, but it's just a beginning. The chief executive knows that, and so does Bellamy.