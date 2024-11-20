Warning: Some readers may find quotes within this article offensive ; Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was handed a seven-game ban for racial slur about team-mate Heung-Min Son and East and Southeast Asians on a Uruguayan TV show

Rodrigo Bentancur: Tottenham appeal against length of midfielder's ban for Heung-Min Son remark

Sky Sports' reporter Paul Gilmour explains why the Football Association gave Rodrigo Bentancur a seven-game ban and £100,000 fine for using a racial slur about Tottenham team-mate Heung-Min Son

Tottenham have appealed against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-match suspension for a racist remark made about team-mate Heung-Min Son in a TV interview.

The 27-year-old was also fined £100,000 by the Football Association as part of the punishment.

Spurs said in a statement that they "accept the guilty finding" against Bentancur, but "believe the subsequent sanction is severe".

His domestic suspension will remain in place while the appeal is heard, Spurs added.

Bentancur has been sanctioned over comments he made in an interview aired on Uruguayan TV in June.

The former Juventus midfielder was asked to show the shirt of a Spurs player and replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

While an apology from Bentancur was swiftly forthcoming, due to this being an "aggravated breach", an independent regulatory commission panel were required to either uphold the FA charge or dismiss the case.

Son said he and Bentancur remained "brothers" and "nothing had changed" after the Uruguayan immediately apologised to him, admitting he had "made a mistake".

What Kick It Out said on Bentancur's ban

A spokesperson for Kick It Out, an anti-discrimination body in football, welcomed the punishment on Bentancur.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, they said: "We welcome today's decision to hold Rodrigo Bentancur accountable for using a racial slur.

"A significant number of reports were made to Kick It Out regarding the incident at the time, highlighting how abuse directed at players from East and Southeast Asian backgrounds not only impacts the individuals involved but also affects fans in the wider community."

