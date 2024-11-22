Trent Alexander-Arnold injury: Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides update on right-back and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is still yet to return to training while Virgil van Dijk is fit despite an injury scare on international duty.

Alexander-Arnold left Lee Carsley's England camp to nurse a hamstring injury that forced him to be withdrawn after 25 minutes during the Reds' 2-0 win vs Aston Villa. Van Dijk also left his international squad prematurely due to an injury issue he sustained while away with The Netherlands.

Questioned about his defensive duo's fitness ahead of his side's trip to bottom-of-the-league Southampton, live on Sky Sports this weekend, Slot said:

"Virgil [van Dijk] is all good and is training with us today," he said.

"Virgil is completely okay. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] isn't training with us yet but he's getting there so we expect him to be back for us soon."

Image: Virgil van Dijk left the Dutch camp early after picking up an injury

However, Slot did suggest Alexander-Arnold could return in time for Wednesday's Champions League clash match against Real Madrid, but said he "does not expect" either Alisson or Diogo Jota to be in contention.

"The only thing I can say is that with Alisson and with Jota, I don't expect them to be available for that game," he said. "With Trent, it's going to be in between."

Slot also confirmed Harvey Elliott is back training with the squad after fracturing his foot in September.

"Harvey [Elliott] is training with us again, that's the positive thing, he's on the training ground again with the team, that's a positive thing for him."

Slot was able to enjoy the international break with his Liverpool side five points clear at the top of the table.

But although the title odds have shifted during City's recent struggles - Pep Guardiola's side are four games without a win, two of those in the league - Slot said it was too early in the season to start making assumptions.

"It would be a bit strange if I tell you I'm not enjoying being in the position we are in now, but we also understand we're only 11 games in now, so that's a lot of games to be played.

"We all know the teams we face in this league are able to have the same run of games we had. If we want to stay where we are we have to keep bringing the results, which is not going to be easy, starting on Sunday.

"It's not going to be easy even if everyone feels it is (because they are) bottom of the league. (Southampton) do not play at all like this and they made it difficult for teams that are in the the top three or four. Their playing style is very interesting, it is a joy to watch their games."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola's fellow Premier League managers describe the impact he's had on football and the English game

Rivals City announced a new two-year deal for Guardiola on Thursday, and Slot called that good news for the Premier League, even if it might make life more difficult for him and others.

"That's good news for City first of all, and also good news for the league because I think everyone wants to have the best managers possible and the best players over here," Slot said.

"He's definitely one of best managers in the league if not the best if you look at what he did, four times champions in a row, it's fair to say he's maybe the best manager in the league.

"It is a good thing, but on the other hand, City have so many quality players that if he made the choice to leave the club I would never expect them to be bottom of the league next season.

"It's good for City fans and interesting for us to keep on facing one of the best managers football has ever had."