Scotland to face Greece in Nations League play-off as Steve Clarke's side bid to retain League A status

Scotland have been drawn against Greece in the Nations League play-offs as they bid to retain their place in Group A.

Steve Clarke's side will play the first leg in Athens on March 20 2025 before hosting the decisive leg at Hampden Park three days later.

Scotland avoided automatic relegation from the top tier when Andy Robertson headed a stoppage-time winner against Poland on Monday.

It will be a tough test against Greece who finished just behind Group B winners England on goal difference, although the Three Lions won 3-0 in Athens.

Greece defeated Republic of Ireland and Finland home and away, and recorded an impressive 2-1 win over England at Wembley.

Nations League A/B play-offs

Greece vs Scotland

Turkey vs Hungary

Ukraine vs Belgium

Austria vs Serbia

Naismith: Clarke best person for Scotland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Scotland international Steven Naismith praises national team boss Steve Clarke after their wins over Croatia and Poland and questions the post-Euros criticism he faced.

Former Scotland forward Steven Naismith on Sky Sports News:

"I think the criticism after the Euros was not welcome. I don't think it was justified.

"There's disappointment there but since the manager's came in, the trajectory has been always an upward curve.

"There's going to be wee dips and there's going to be transition moments. I think we went through that but the one thing - knowing him well - is his focus, his determination, his understanding of international football and understanding of moments has been key.

"I think he's the best person for us to be the leader, be continuing this journey and I think we've got to just appreciate how well it has been.

"This next group and the ones coming into the squad will grow, and I'm sure he'll have his sights on that World Cup spot.

"Going into the top-seeded groups was always going to be tough. Their level goes up and, as the manager said in the past, the consistency and the more you're there, the more comfortable you are in it.

"So I think overall it'll be a successful kind of group. Off to a difficult start but the performances were decent.

"I don't think we got what we deserved in the early games and with the squad transitioning slightly as well with the amount of changes, the guys coming in with less caps.

"We've navigated that first bit well and we've finished it off with some really good performances and some character wins, in the last two performances especially."