David Coote refutes allegations he discussed giving yellow card before Leeds-West Brom match

David Coote has refuted allegations he discussed giving a yellow card before a match.

The Sun newspaper claims Coote booked then-Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski in a match against West Brom in October 2019, then messaged a friend saying: "I hope you backed as discussed."

In response to the allegations, Coote said: "I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

"I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability."

A spokesperson for PGMOL told Sky Sports News: "The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

"We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our integrity code of conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis. PGMOL board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.

"David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter, which will be carried out independently by the FA.

"We will be making no further comment at this stage."

A spokesperson for the FA told Sky Sports News: "These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency."

A statement released by Leeds on Wednesday read: "Leeds United are aware of the allegations regarding the conduct of a match official, involving our EFL Championship fixture with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

"We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."