David Coote refutes allegations he discussed giving yellow card before Leeds-West Brom match
The Sun newspaper claims Coote booked then-Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski in a match against West Brom in October 2019, then messaged a friend saying: "I hope you backed as discussed"; Coote refutes "false and defamatory allegations"
Wednesday 27 November 2024 11:12, UK
David Coote has refuted allegations he discussed giving a yellow card before a match.
The Sun newspaper claims Coote booked then-Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski in a match against West Brom in October 2019, then messaged a friend saying: "I hope you backed as discussed."
In response to the allegations, Coote said: "I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.
"I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability."
A spokesperson for PGMOL told Sky Sports News: "The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Saudi clubs not actively trying to sign Salah
- Man City in freefall: 'Complete rebuild' required?! - have your say LIVE!
- Guardiola clarifies comments over scratches on face and head
- Papers: Man Utd continue pursuit of £70m striker Gyokeres
- Anatomy of an epic Man City collapse
- WBC would back 'sensational' undisputed fight for Usyk-Fury winner
- Guardiola's admission after City collapse: We cannot close games
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid preview: Trent in training but Vinicius out
- Liverpool latest: Mbeumo a target if Salah leaves this summer - reports
- Verstappen claims he would have won title in a McLaren 'much earlier'
"We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our integrity code of conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis. PGMOL board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.
"David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter, which will be carried out independently by the FA.
"We will be making no further comment at this stage."
A spokesperson for the FA told Sky Sports News: "These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency."
A statement released by Leeds on Wednesday read: "Leeds United are aware of the allegations regarding the conduct of a match official, involving our EFL Championship fixture with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.
"We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes.
"We will be making no further comment at this time."