FA Cup third-round draw: Arsenal face holders Man Utd as Tottenham away to non-league Tamworth

Holders Manchester United face a trip to Arsenal in the third round of this season's FA Cup as two of the favourites for the trophy lock horns early in the New Year.

In a replay of the 2005 FA Cup final, won by Arsenal on penalties, new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will take on the club who have won the competition a record 14 times, including in Mikel Arteta's first year in charge.

The real glamour ties see Tottenham visit non-league Tamworth, while fellow National League side Dagenham and Redbridge will make a relatively short trip to Championship side Millwall in January.

Elsewhere, Bromley, in their first season in the Football League and playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history, head to St James' Park to face Newcastle.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who beat Arsenal in the third round last season, face Accrington Stanley whilst Manchester City face Salford City in an intriguing between two sides in close proximity to each other.

There will also be a local flavour for League Two side Harrogate, who will face Leeds at Elland Road. Morecambe have also been handed a big-name third-round tie with a trip to London to take on an in-form Chelsea.

The only other all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa host West Ham, while Russell Martin's Southampton will play his former side, Swansea. He left the club in June 2023 to take over at the Saints.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 10-13, with the FA to confirm the full schedule in due course.

FA Cup third-round draw in full

Southampton vs Swansea

Arsenal vs Man Utd

Exeter vs Oxford

Leyton Orient vs Derby

Reading vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Norwich vs Brighton

Man City vs Salford

Millwall vs Dagenham and Redbridge

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

Bristol City vs Wolves

Preston vs Charlton

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn

Bournemouth vs West Brom

Mansfield vs Wigan

Tamworth vs Tottenham

Hull vs Doncaster

Sunderland vs Stoke

Leicester vs QPR

Brentford vs Plymouth

Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle vs Bromley

Everton vs Peterborough

Wycombe vs Portsmouth

Birmingham vs Lincoln

Leeds vs Harrogate

Nottingham Forest vs Luton

Sheffield United vs Cardiff

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Fulham vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Stockport

Key dates for the FA Cup in 2024-25:

Third round: Saturday January 11, 2025

Fourth round: Saturday February 8, 2025

Fifth round: Saturday March 1, 2025

Quarter-final: Saturday March 29, 2025

Semi-final: Saturday April 26, 2025

Final: Saturday May 17, 2025