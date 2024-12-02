FA Cup third-round draw: Arsenal face holders Man Utd as Tottenham away to non-league Tamworth
Arsenal host holders Manchester United in this year's FA Cup third round in a battle of Premier League heavyweights; Manchester City at home to Salford City; Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley; Newcastle vs Bromley; Aston Villa vs West Ham
Monday 2 December 2024 20:09, UK
Holders Manchester United face a trip to Arsenal in the third round of this season's FA Cup as two of the favourites for the trophy lock horns early in the New Year.
In a replay of the 2005 FA Cup final, won by Arsenal on penalties, new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will take on the club who have won the competition a record 14 times, including in Mikel Arteta's first year in charge.
The real glamour ties see Tottenham visit non-league Tamworth, while fellow National League side Dagenham and Redbridge will make a relatively short trip to Championship side Millwall in January.
Elsewhere, Bromley, in their first season in the Football League and playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history, head to St James' Park to face Newcastle.
Premier League leaders Liverpool, who beat Arsenal in the third round last season, face Accrington Stanley whilst Manchester City face Salford City in an intriguing between two sides in close proximity to each other.
Trending
- Man Utd latest: Fernandes fit to face Arsenal, Yoro set to make squad
- Arsenal face Man Utd in FA Cup third round as Tamworth host Tottenham
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG have not held Salah talks
- Slot's title favourites: What can stop Liverpool?
- Football latest news & gossip: Kompany - Kane could play again in 2024
- Ref Watch: Saints disallowed goal 'the right call'
- Dubois to defend IBF heavyweight title against Parker
- Teenage darts star Bennett handed eight-year match-fixing ban
- Meeting Marinakis: The King of Piraeus' life, work & love of football
- Can Liverpool be caught? Neville assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City hopes
- Can Liverpool be caught? Neville assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City title hopes
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
There will also be a local flavour for League Two side Harrogate, who will face Leeds at Elland Road. Morecambe have also been handed a big-name third-round tie with a trip to London to take on an in-form Chelsea.
The only other all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa host West Ham, while Russell Martin's Southampton will play his former side, Swansea. He left the club in June 2023 to take over at the Saints.
The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 10-13, with the FA to confirm the full schedule in due course.
FA Cup third-round draw in full
Southampton vs Swansea
Arsenal vs Man Utd
Exeter vs Oxford
Leyton Orient vs Derby
Reading vs Burnley
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Norwich vs Brighton
Man City vs Salford
Millwall vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley
Bristol City vs Wolves
Preston vs Charlton
Chelsea vs Morecambe
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn
Bournemouth vs West Brom
Mansfield vs Wigan
Tamworth vs Tottenham
Hull vs Doncaster
Sunderland vs Stoke
Leicester vs QPR
Brentford vs Plymouth
Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle vs Bromley
Everton vs Peterborough
Wycombe vs Portsmouth
Birmingham vs Lincoln
Leeds vs Harrogate
Nottingham Forest vs Luton
Sheffield United vs Cardiff
Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers
Fulham vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Stockport
Key dates for the FA Cup in 2024-25:
Third round: Saturday January 11, 2025
Fourth round: Saturday February 8, 2025
Fifth round: Saturday March 1, 2025
Quarter-final: Saturday March 29, 2025
Semi-final: Saturday April 26, 2025
Final: Saturday May 17, 2025