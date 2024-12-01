Edoardo Bove: Fiorentina midfielder 'awake and alert' after collapsing on pitch during Serie A match with Inter Milan

Fiorentina's Serie A match with Inter Milan was abandoned after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed in the 16th minute of the game; Bove was taken to Florence's Careggi University Hospital and hospitalised in intensive care; the midfielder is "awake, alert and orientated" after treatment

Fiorentina have announced midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and "alert" after being placed in a medically-induced coma following his collapse during a game on Sunday.

Bove's team-mates immediately called for medical help and surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated, before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch.

Fiorentina players were distraught on the field and were comforted by staff members as well as Inter players. Several were openly sobbing before both sets of players filed off the field. Bove was then transported to the Careggi University Hospital in Florence.

"Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning. He is currently awake, alert and oriented," Fiorentina said on X .

"He has spoken with his family, club management, the coach and his team-mates, who all rushed to go and see him as soon as they heard the good news. Further tests will be carried out in the coming days to establish what led to the critical situation that took place yesterday.

"The doctors at Careggi University Hospital who are treating the player have confirmed that diagnostic tests are ongoing. Fiorentina would like to thank Careggi University Hospital and all of the doctors and staff for the wonderful humanity and professionalism they have shown.

"The club would also like to thank the wider Fiorentina family and the entire world of football who, during this difficult time, have shown great sympathy and care through their messages and support, which have been of great comfort to both to the club and Edoardo and his family."

Play was down the other end when Bove dropped to the ground in the 16th minute and the match was immediately halted by referee Daniel Doveri, before being abandoned. The score at the time of Bove's collapse was 0-0.

Image: Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapsed in the first half before the game with Inter Milan was abandoned

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta, said: "From Inter and the entire football world, we want to express how close we are to the player's family and Fiorentina.

"The postponement was a spontaneous decision from all the parties involved: we are a community and when something like this happens, I believe it's normal to make this kind of decision while hoping that the situation is not too serious.

"I want to underline the support of Inter, the management, the staff, the team and the entire football world for this young man, who is only 22 years old. We hope he can recover quickly and in the best way possible."

Bove, a product of Roma's youth system, joined Fiorentina from the Giallorossi in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

It is the second incident this year of a player collapsing during a Serie A match. It happened to Roma defender Evan Ndicka during his team's match at Udinese in April.