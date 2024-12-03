Kevin De Bruyne: Pep Guardiola denies rumours of a rift with Man City midfielder

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has rubbished suggestions of a rift with Kevin De Bruyne, insisting he is "desperate" to have the playmaker back at his best.

A number of prominent pundits, including former City defender and club ambassador Micah Richards, have questioned why the Belgium international has not been starting games amid the champions' dramatic slump.

City have not won in seven outings in all competitions - their worst run since 2008 - with De Bruyne featuring only as a substitute in the last five of those matches after recovering from a pelvic injury.

The latest came with a 12-minute run-out in Sunday's demoralising 2-0 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool, a result which left City 11 points off the pace and fifth in the table.

Richards said it appeared "there's some sort of rift going on" between De Bruyne and Guardiola, while Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said he felt "something isn't right" and fellow Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville described the situation as "unusual, bizarre, strange".

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference to preview his side's clash with Nottingham Forest, responded on Tuesday.

The Spaniard said: "People say I've got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? No, I don't want Kevin to play?

"The guy who has the most talent in the final third, I don't want it? I have a personal problem with him after nine years together?

"He's delivered to me the biggest success to this club, but he's been five months injured [last season] and two months injured [this season].

"He's 33 years old. He needs time to find his best, like last season, step by step. He'll try to do it and feel better. I'm desperate to have his best."

Guardiola did confirm that De Bruyne is close to starting ahead of Wednesday evening's game against Nottingham Forest, where Man City will look to end their run of seven games without victory.

De Bruyne has not started since being forced off at half-time of City's Champions League clash with Inter Milan on September 18, having picked up an injury in the previous game.

Both the player and manager have spoken since of the pain he was in and the need to ease back into action, but his spell on the bench has been unexpectedly long.

The resulting speculation has then been exacerbated because De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract, but Guardiola maintains nothing untoward has occurred.

He said: "I'd love to have the Kevin in his prime, 26 or 27. He would love it too - but he is not 26 or 27 anymore.

"He had injuries in the past, important and long ones. He is a guy who needs to be physically fit for his space and energy. You think I'm complaining? It's normal, it's nature.

"He's played in 10 or 11 seasons a lot of games and I know he is desperate to help us. He gives glimpses of brilliance that only he can have.

"But, always I said, he himself will not solve our problems, like Erling (Haaland) won't solve it himself. We attack and defend together.

"We want the best players back. Hopefully step by step the confidence will come back and we'll get the best of all of us."

Man City are fifth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool. Injuries to a number of players have played their part, and Guardiola is sure that with a full squad, his team would once again top the league.

"With all the squad this season, we would be close to the levels we reached over the last seasons," he added.

"I'm desperate for the five goals and assists from Phil [Foden], Kevin or Jeremy [Doku], maybe a little less from Jack [Grealish], Savinho or [Ilkay] Gundogan. Just five goals and assists from these four or five players and we would be top of the league. But what happened is they are not here, they were injured.

"This is the bigger problem I think I have. We never know what is going to happen but my feeling is we will be a good team but we have to find solutions with these absences. I have to prove myself and find a way with the problems we have to be clear in our heads and try to win games."

Neville: De Bruyne absence bizarre

After Sunday's defeat at Anfield, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville addressed De Bruyne's injury situation, and believes there is more to the story behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: "The Kevin De Bruyne thing is unusual, bizarre, strange.

"Why is probably the best player that the Premier League has had in the last 10 years, why is he not out there? We know he's had injuries, but why is he not out there, because he's a leader, he's got authority, he's got confidence, he's got brilliance.

"So something's going on, something's definitely going on in the dressing room. There's something happening."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher added: "Something is going on with De Bruyne. For me, he has been the best player in the league for the last five seasons. He isn't starting games and doesn't come on at half-time [against Liverpool].

"I am not trying to cause more trouble for Manchester City but something isn't right between those two [Guardiola and De Bruyne]. It is sad because we are talking about one of the greatest managers, and greatest players in the Premier League.

"His contract is up this summer and I know he has had a few problems but something isn't right if he isn't in the team when he is fit."

How did Manchester City allow this group of players to grow old without replacements ready?

