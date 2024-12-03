Luke Shaw: Man Utd defender 'devastated' after suffering fresh injury setback
Man Utd defender Luke Shaw: "I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forwards, but unfortunately I've had a small setback. I'm absolutely devastated and it's extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time."
Tuesday 3 December 2024 21:24, UK
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says he is "devastated" after suffering a "small" injury setback.
Shaw, who made his first appearance of the season for United in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich, missed the start of the season with a calf injury and has been restricted to three substitute appearances this season.
Now a new muscular injury not related to the calf injury is set to rule him out for a few weeks.
In an emotional statement posted on his Instagram story, Shaw wrote: "It's hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forwards, but unfortunately I've had a small setback.
"I've been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I'm absolutely devastated and it's extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.
"I understand there is gunna [sic] be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.
"But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn't go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it."
Shaw, who joined United from Southampton for £27m in 2014, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.
He returned to action off the bench in United's recent 1-1 draw at Ipswich and came on again in Saturday's 4-0 home win against Everton.
Last season, Shaw returned from a three-month lay-off due to a calf injury in time to feature for England at Euro 2024, having missed a large chunk of the 2022-23 campaign due to a hamstring problem.