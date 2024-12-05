Gary O'Neil: Wolves boss expected to be in charge against West Ham despite pressure mounting after Everton defeat

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is expected to be in charge of the club for the upcoming game against West Ham United despite pressure mounting.

Wolves suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday evening just days after Bournemouth beat them 4-2 at Molineux.

O'Neil's side currently sit 19th in the Premier League table with just two top-flight wins to their name across the current season.

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 9th December 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

However, Sky Sports News understands the Wolves boss is still expected to be in charge of the club for the upcoming clash against West Ham, live on Sky Sports, next Monday.

His counterpart Julen Lopetegui, who O'Neil succeeded after the Spaniard parted ways with the club just days before the 2023/24 season began, is also under an increasing amount of pressure heading into the fixture.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the match between Everton and Wolves in the Premier League.

The West Ham board are currently weighing up whether or not they will sack Lopetegui and are currently split 60-40 on the situation. A final decision is expected by Friday.

Merson: Fans get you the sack

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"There's one thing for sure as a manager. The only people that get you the sack is the fans. The fans get you the sack.

"It's very rare fans are singing your name when you get the sack. This is a big, big football match this weekend against West Ham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England and Arsenal player Paul Merson speaks on Sky Sports News about the pressure Wolves boss Gary O'Neil and West Ham's Julen Lopetegui are under, as the two teams prepare to face each other on Monday.

"I look at this game and I think, if either manager loses this football match, he's going to be under severe pressure from their fans. I'm not saying from the board because they might have good relationships.

"But, as I said, the fans get you the sack. When the fans want you out, it's very, very rare that you can stay there. The board listen to the fans.

"Otherwise, if they don't listen to the fans, then they turn on the board. The board don't want them turning on them so they listen to the fans."

O'Neil's view on fan criticism

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil speaking in the press conference after the loss to Everton:

"I'm happy to go over there to see them because I appreciate every single one of the Wolves' fan base because they've given me unbelievable support since I arrived at the football club.

"In a tough moment, we managed to produce some unbelievable stuff last season. Away at Stamford Bridge, away at Tottenham, away at our rivals West Brom.

Image: Ashley Young scores for Everton against Wolves during the 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park

"With a team that was obviously heavily tipped by most of the nation for relegation, we were nowhere near it ever. And we managed to enjoy all of that together. So now that it's tough, I'm happy to go over there and look them right in the face and take any criticism that they want to throw at me.

"Because I accept responsibility for all of my part in that. There are a lot of parts that have led to where we are at this moment. But for my part in that, I'm happy to accept full responsibility.

"And whatever criticism they want to throw at me will not change the way I feel about them and what they've given me over the last 15 months."