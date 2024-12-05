Julen Lopetegui: Under-pressure West Ham boss to be in charge against Wolves on Monday

Under-pressure West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will be in charge for Monday's must-win game against Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

The game at the London Stadium is effectively seen as a cup final for Lopetegui by the board.

The Spaniard arrived at the West Ham training ground on Thursday morning as the Hammers board continued to assess his future at the club following back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Leicester.

Lopetegui fully believes he can improve West Ham's current situation, but results need to be better if he is to keep his job.

It is difficult to see how the 58-year-old will keep his job if West Ham lose to his former club on Monday.

West Ham majority owner David Sullivan tends to stand by his managers for as long as possible. Since he bought his stake in the club, West Ham have sacked four managers in 14 years.

The huge pressure on Lopetegui comes with West Ham 14th in the Premier League and six points above the relegation zone, while the most concerning aspect of performances has been the number of goals conceded - 27 in 14 league games.

Lopetegui succeeded David Moyes in the summer on a two-year deal, with the option for a further year.

When the ex-Real Madrid boss was hired by West Ham he was asked to do three things: integrate nine new signings - some with no experience at the highest level - change the system they were playing in to create more chances and win games on a more consistent basis.

Lopetegui is fully aware there is a lot of room for improvement but believes he is hitting two of those three objectives while also in the process of a rebuild.

West Ham had 31 shots in the 3-1 loss at Leicester, their highest-ever tally on record (since 2005-06) in a single Premier League match, but their shot conversion is just 8.7 per cent this season - the 16th lowest in the top flight.

The Irons, however, have won just five of their 16 games under Lopetegui leaving question marks over his future.

During the defeat against Leicester, West Ham's away support made their feelings clear about Lopetegui as they chanted "You're getting sacked in the morning".

It is thought sections of the West Ham board have lost faith in Lopetegui.

West Ham board 'are scratching their heads'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Somebody like David Sullivan is a very hands-on owner at West Ham, he is at practically every single game.

"He watches all the games forensically as well, and one of the things that has been really concerning for everybody at the club has been the fragility of the West Ham defence.

"The board are watching games and they are seeing West Ham concede something like two goals a game. They have already conceded 27 goals in 14 games.

"They are sitting there scratching their heads thinking this cannot go on, because we are heading for a relegation scrap at the moment when we have invested so much money, and we thought we were going to move on and challenge to be in Europe again."

Sky in Germany: Terzic will not replace Lopetegui if sacked

Sky in Germany are reporting ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will not succeed Lopetegui if he is sacked.

Terzic, who was a former assistant manager at West Ham under Slaven Bilic, is out of work having left Dortmund in the summer after guiding them to the Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid.

Sky in Germany understands that Kasper Hjulmand is a serious option should Lopetegui be dismissed.

The Dane is without a job after leaving his role as the Denmark national team manager in the summer, but the 52-year-old has not managed at club level since 2019.

Monday's game a clash between two bosses under pressure

Lopetegui's opposite number on Monday is also feeling the pressure, with Wolves boss Gary O'Neil expected to be in charge at the London Stadium.

O'Neil is "not concerned" about his future despite mounting pressure after Wolves suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday, just days after Bournemouth beat them 4-2 at Molineux.

Wolves sit second bottom in the Premier League with just two wins and, despite maintaining their support for O'Neil, the club have been sounding out potential replacements in case a managerial change is needed.

In terms of potential candidates - former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is someone that has been liked in the past, but it is understood he is an unlikely option at this time.

When asked about his future ahead of the crucial clash, O'Neil said: "I am not concerned about my future one bit at all - only the future of the club.

"I think of it from the football club's point of view. It's not about me. Wolverhampton Wanderers need to stay in the Premier League.

"We need to find a way to keep this club in the Premier League. Monday's game will feel huge, as last night and Bournemouth did."

O'Neil, like Lopetegui, faced a fan backlash in midweek. When O'Neil and the players went over to acknowledge the visiting supporters at Goodison Park there were boos, jeers and abuse for a run of two wins in 14 league matches.

Merson: Fans get you the sack

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"There's one thing for sure as a manager: the only people that get you the sack is the fans.

"It's very rare fans are singing your name when you get the sack. This is a big football match this weekend against West Ham.

"I look at this game and I think, if either manager loses this match, he's going to be under severe pressure from their fans. I'm not saying from the board because they might have good relationships.

"But when the fans want you out, it's very rare that you can stay there. The board listen to the fans.

"Otherwise, if they don't listen to the fans, then they turn on the board. The board don't want them turning on them so they listen to the fans."