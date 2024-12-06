Ruben Amorim: Man Utd boss claims his side must 'run like mad dogs' if they want to win the Premier League

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed his side are a "massive club but not a massive team" and has highlighted their work-rate off the ball as an area that needs improvement.

United secured two wins across Amorim's opening three games in charge of the club - against Bodo/Glimt and Everton - but suffered their first defeat under the new boss against Arsenal in midweek.

Goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba handed Mikel Arteta's side a 2-0 victory, with United now slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table ahead of their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday (5.30pm kick-off).

Ahead of the game, Amorim spoke openly about the problems plaguing his side and how much work there is to do before United can compete as one of the heavyweights in world football once again.

He said: "That is very clear. We are a massive club, but we are not a massive team. We know it, so not a problem to say it. We have to believe more.

"We have some good things, but you can feel that there is so much to do. We have to be better in the final third."

Asked if fans will need to temper their expectations in the near future, Amorim continued: "That will not change due to the glory in the past.

"Our players have to understand that it is a difficult position. We are not the best team in the league, but our past is the best one in the league.

"We have a problem, but we have to focus on the little details."

Amorim: You cannot get faster but you can run more

One small detail he is determined to work on is the fitness of his players.

United rank in the bottom six of the Premier League for average distance covered and Amorim has now made it his mission to improve their work-rate off the ball via the training ground.

"Impossible to win the Premier League without a team that doesn't run," Amorim continued.

"You can do a starting line-up with the best players on the planet, without running they also won't win. We have to run like mad dogs, if not we won't win.

"The problem is can they cope with that? If they are used to it in training, they will do it in games.

"They can improve. You cannot be faster, but you can run more in training. They are professional athletes. Every coach has a different method of pressing."

Getting closer to his preferred XI

The former Sporting boss has made a total of nine changes across his three line-ups in the Premier League but did state he is getting closer to discovering his preferred starting XI.

"More or less, yes," he said. "We have an idea. We have the problems of players returning and you have to manage the load.

"Bruno Fernandes, you felt in Arsenal he was a little bit tired but you know he will recover. We are in the process to know the players but we are getting closer, yes."