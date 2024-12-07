Michail Antonio: West Ham confirm forward involved in car accident

West Ham said: "Michail is conscious and communicating, and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family."

The club confirmed on Saturday afternoon that their player had been involved in a road traffic accident.

The 34-year-old is conscious after being taken to hospital in London following the incident in Epping, Essex on Saturday afternoon.

A club statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

"Michail is conscious and communicating, and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

"At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

"The club will make no further comment this evening but will issue a further update in due course."

Image: Michail Antonio helped West Ham win the Conference League in 2023

Essex Fire Service also confirmed firefighters had attended the scene and released a man trapped in his car.

A statement read: "Crews were called to High Road, Epping, at 1.02pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car.

"In arrival, firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45pm. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

London-born Antonio, a Jamaica international, is in his 10th season with West Ham after joining the club from Nottingham Forest in 2015. He has scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for the club and helped them win the Conference League in 2023.

Antonio began his footballing journey with non-League Tooting and Mitcham before moving into the professional ranks with Reading. He has also had spells with Cheltenham, Southampton, Colchester and Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward has made 15 appearances in all competitions for West Ham this season, including 11 starts in the Premier League.

He featured in West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Leicester in midweek, coming on as a second-half substitute.

West Ham are next scheduled to be in action against Wolves on Monday.