Dan Ashworth: 53-year-old leaves Man Utd sporting director role just five months after arriving from Newcastle

Dan Ashworth will leave his role as Manchester United sporting director after just five months.

Ashworth officially started his role on July 1 after a lengthy period of gardening leave at Newcastle, but now parts ways following Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Ashworth was responsible for football performance and recruitment, reporting to new CEO Omar Berrada, who was hired from Manchester City.

The 53-year-old leaves Man Utd having overseen a £200m summer spend on Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Light and Noussair Mazraoui.

During Ashworth's tenure, Erik ten Hag was sacked as Man Utd manager in October and replaced by Ruben Amorim - with it being reported at the time that Ashworth and Berrada led negotiations on appointing the Portuguese coach.

Ashworth also had successful spells at Brighton and the FA before Newcastle, and was seen as a statement appointment by minority owners INEOS, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe hailing him "one of the best sporting directors in the world".

A Man Utd statement said: "Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as sporting director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

"We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future."

Ashworth's manic 10 months with Man Utd

February 2024 - Manchester United approach Newcastle for sporting director Dan Ashworth, as the Magpies place him on gardening leave. Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly calls Ashworth "one of the best sporting directors in the world" and calls Newcastle's negotiation over the transfer chief's move "absurd".

May 2024 - It is revealed that Ashworth and new United chief executive Omar Berrada engaged in email conversations about moving to Manchester United while they were still employed by other Premier League clubs. Competition rules state that clubs and directors should behave towards each other with the "utmost good faith".

July 2024: Manchester United finally appoint Ashworth on July 1 - five months after their initial approach was revealed. Newcastle wanted to hold out for £20m in compensation but a compromise was met with United.

August 2024: The first summer transfer window with Ashworth's input comes to a close, with United spending over £200m on new players and bringing in over £110m in sales.

September 2024: After Man Utd are beaten 3-0 by Liverpool, Ashworth and Berrada reveal they had no input in the decision to keep Erik ten Hag over the summer. However, Ashworth says he has "really enjoyed working" with the Dutchman.

October 2024: Erik ten Hag is sacked by Manchester United after a 2-1 defeat to West Ham leaves them 14th in the Premier League.

November 2024: Man Utd appoint Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag's successor, with Ashworth and Berrada the key figures involved in the talks with Sporting over the Portuguese manager's move. United spent an extra €1m (£840,000) over his €10m (£8.37m) exit clause to secure Amorim early.

December 2024: Ashworth leaves United after a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.