Abdoulaye Doucoure: Police investigating after Everton midfielder racially abused on social media

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure received racist abuse on social media following the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Everton and Liverpool released a joint statement condemning the abuse which appeared on Instagram in the aftermath of Wednesday's 2-2 draw in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Doucoure and Liverpool's Curtis Jones were sent off for scuffling after the Reds midfielder took exception to his opponent's celebrations in front of visiting fans following James Tarkowksi's 98th-minute equaliser.

The racist abuse appeared in the comment section of Doucoure's post on the social media platform celebrating the result.

"Such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated," the statement from Everton and Liverpool read.

"Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police, who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible.

"We must all, including the social media companies, take a zero-tolerance stance. Platforms need to take accountability and action to ban such abusers.

"Racism and hate has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities."

Meta, the company which owns and operates Instagram, told Sky Sports News they are in contact with Everton and taking action after the racist comments appeared on their platform.

As of Thursday afternoon, the racist abuse remains in the comments section of Doucoure's post on Instagram.

Merseyside Police appealed for any information which may identify those responsible.

"We are investigating this and take these reports of hate crime extremely seriously," said chief superintendent Claire Doyle.

"If you have any information in relation please let us know because it could help our ongoing enquiries.

"We have successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racist abuse and they have been handed football banning orders along with a criminal record for their behaviour.

"Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form and is working to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing it."

Sky Sports and Kick It Out, football's leading anti-discrimination charity, extended their partnership earlier this week for another year, continuing efforts to promote inclusion and fight discrimination in football.

Now in its fifth year, the partnership includes a £1m investment-through funding and other support-to tackle discrimination and create career opportunities in the sport.

In 2024, Sky Sports backed the 'Kick Sexism Out' campaign, which aimed to tackle misogyny in football. Pundits like Kelly Cates, Jobi McAnuff, and Sue Smith highlighted how abuse can be challenged and reported.

The partnership also continued its scholarship program with the University of Liverpool Management School, giving students from underrepresented backgrounds the chance to earn an MBA in Football Industries.

Recent graduates have gone on to build careers in the football industry, including Christina Taylor, who recently secured £150,000 to grow her business focused on improving representation in media and sports.