Essential Football pod: Traitors winner Jake Brown joins to preview Tottenham vs Manchester United

Traitors winner and Man Utd fan Jake Brown joins Ron Walker and Sam Blitz on the Essential Football podcast to preview Ruben Amorim's side's trip to Spurs - and much more.

Fresh from being crowned joint-winner of the third series of the hit TV show, Jake is the special guest on this week's show to talk his experience in the castle, living with cerebral palsy - and playing for the England CP team - as well as life as a born-and-bred Man Utd fan.

"I can't remember it being any worse - it's been really tough," he told the podcast. "I don't blame the manager for that, he's not been in charge for long, but the squad does need a lot of work.

"The fans need to be patient too. It's not going to be an overnight fix. I admire him sticking to his system - I was confused when Erik ten Hag came in with a system which he'd been successful with at Ajax and then changed it straight away.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"If he does that too now, he's almost admitting defeat. It's such a unique system, you need the right profile of players, and I don't think we have that at the moment. So it'll be interesting after the summer to see whether he gets some more players in who suit it."

Jake missed the end of the 2023/24 season while in the Traitors castle and locked away from the outside world - meaning in theory, he should not have been aware that Man Utd won last season's FA Cup, which fell on the same day as the recording of the show's finale.

But the 27-year-old revealed on the podcast: "I was speaking to one of the microphone guys, who was filling me in with the score. He told me it was 2-0 and I thought he meant to City, so I was a bit down in the dumps. But he said, 'no, no - 2-0 to Man Utd! Garnacho and Mainoo have scored!' So I was buzzing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Traitors winner, Jake Brown, has to banish one Premier League manager on the Essential Football Podcast.

"To then go on and win the show that day, what a day."

Essential Football brings you extended interviews with some of the biggest names in football. Plus, there's in-depth analysis of the game's latest talking points from Sky Sports' football journalists, including Essential Questions - debating the biggest issues in the Premier League and beyond.

Subscribe today and make sure you don’t miss an episode of Essential Football.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify