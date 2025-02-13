Sam Kerr: Sonia Bompastor confirms Chelsea forward will not face disciplinary action after court case

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor states Sam Kerr will not face disciplinary action after her court case; Kerr was on trial charged with causing racially aggravated harassment after a row with a taxi driver in south-west London in January 2023 but was found not guilty on Tuesday

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor says she is "really happy" for Sam Kerr following the conclusion of her court case and there will be no disciplinary action taken against the forward by the club.

On Tuesday, Kerr was found not guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment after calling a Metropolitan Police officer "stupid and white" during a heated exchange at Twickenham Police Station in the early hours of January 30, 2023.

The Australia international and her partner Kristie Mewis had been out drinking when they were driven to the police station by a taxi driver, who complained they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick and that one of them had smashed the vehicle's rear window.

After the verdict, Kerr released a statement in which she said: "While I apologise for expressing myself poorly on what was a traumatic evening, I have always maintained that I did not intend to insult or harm anyone and I am thankful that the jury unanimously agreed."

Asked for her reaction to the verdict at a press conference ahead of the clash with Everton on Sunday, Bompastor said: "Really happy for her. I think, as you can imagine, it was a tough week, difficult week for her and for her family.

"Since I joined Chelsea (last summer) I really know Sam as a player, but also as a person and I was really surprised for her to be involved in that.

"Who she is doesn't reflect what I heard in the court and also what I was reading in the newspapers.

"We really know her, we are probably, with her family, the ones who know her the most and it was difficult to see her in that situation. We were really supporting her and I'm really glad the verdict was positive and now she can move forward."

Asked if there would be any disciplinary action from the club or if Kerr would be reminded of her responsibilities, Bompastor said: "Sam made a statement, she apologised for that and I think that is enough.

"Sometimes you can make mistakes, everyone can, and it's what you learn from that and how you move forward.

"What she was facing last week was hard enough for her, so the only thing we want to do as a club is support her."

Football Australia issue statement

A statement from Football Australia following the verdict said it "remained committed" to supporting Kerr and would "reflect with Sam on learnings from this matter".

The 31-year-old, who has not played in a match since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2024, posted pictures of her doing work in training on Instagram on Thursday.

Bompastor said: "It's difficult to give a really precise timeframe for Sam (returning to action), but we are really happy to have her back on the pitch with us, with the team.

"She is progressing with her rehab and going in the right direction, but it's difficult for me to give a really precise timeframe.

"She's not fully practising with the team, still being managed. It's really individual and every player is different."