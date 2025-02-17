Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw: Man City striker praised after 'powerful' Black Power salute in response to racist abuse

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw scored twice in Man City's 4-0 WSL win over Liverpool on Sunday as she returned to action after withdrawing from a League Cup match against Arsenal to protect her mental wellbeing following racist and misogynistic abuse

Man City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw performing the Black Power salute was a "powerful" gesture in response to the racist abuse she suffered, says head coach Gareth Taylor.

The striker returned for Man City's 4-0 Women's Super League win over Liverpool on Sunday and scored twice after withdrawing from the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal earlier this month following racist abuse.

Shaw took her first chance of the WSL fixture in customary clinical fashion and then stood with her head bowed and fist raised in the air.

The gesture was made famous by American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the Olympics in 1968 as a stand against racism.

"It's powerful," City boss Gareth Taylor said after the game. "She's a proud Black woman and where she is from means a lot to her. We will always support her and the reaction of the crowd meant a lot to her."

Shaw's celebration drew a huge cheer from the home crowd at the City Football Academy, while there was a young Liverpool fan holding a poster in support of the City striker.

"We take a stand with Bunny Shaw," the message read. "Racism is not welcome in football. Be kind."

"It was incredible," Shaw's City team-mate Lauren Hemp told Sky Sports. "Bunny has been through a lot recently so it's great for her and it's great for us to see her back scoring goals like she always has done."

Shaw made herself unavailable against Arsenal to protect her own mental wellbeing after being targeted with racist and misogynistic abuse.

"It's a brilliant level of self-awareness from Shaw to take herself out of the equation because, as footballers, we're very competitive people and your brain can do funny things at times," said Sky Sports' Izzy Christiansen.

"If you're not in the right headspace when you're in your performance arena, you might do something silly and you could end up suffering more because of not being in the correct headspace, because of something else externally.

"We know the abuse Shaw received has affected her because she took a step away from the game. That's not the person providing that abuse winning, it's actually Shaw winning because what she's done this evening is score two goals.

"She's in an exceptional headspace and she's answered whatever that person has said. Shaw's come out and she's shown people there's no place in football for any sort of nastiness.

"Unfortunately, that's what social media is. It's an access point for people to do such things, which ultimately makes you stronger in the long term. We don't know how Shaw feels but all you can do is understand and respect it. She proved her point tonight."

Sky Sports and Kick It Out, football's leading anti-discrimination charity, extended their partnership earlier this month for another year, continuing efforts to promote inclusion and fight discrimination in football.

Now in its fifth year, the partnership includes a £1m investment through funding and other support to tackle discrimination and create career opportunities in the sport.

In 2024, Sky Sports backed the 'Kick Sexism Out' campaign, which aimed to tackle misogyny in football. The likes of Kelly Cates, Jobi McAnuff and Sue Smith highlighted how abuse can be challenged and reported.

The partnership also continued its scholarship program with the University of Liverpool Management School, giving students from underrepresented backgrounds the chance to earn an MBA in Football Industries.

Recent graduates have gone on to build careers in the football industry, including Christina Taylor, who recently secured £150,000 to grow her business focused on improving representation in media and sports.