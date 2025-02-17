Chloe Kelly: England recall Euro 2022 final match-winner after Beth Mead withdraws through injury

Chloe Kelly has found herself back in the England squad as a replacement for the injured Beth Mead only six days after being dropped.

The 27-year-old finally made her second Arsenal debut since her January loan move from Manchester City in Sunday's 5-0 north London derby thrashing of Tottenham at the Emirates and has now seen her England spot recovered after being dropped by Sarina Wiegman.

Kelly replaces injured club-mate Mead, who was an unused substitute in Sunday's victory.

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker also receives a call-up in place of Lotte Wubben-Moy, who missed Arsenal's win altogether with what coach Renee Slegers said was a muscle injury she picked up the previous week.

Parker is yet to make her England debut but has been called up several times by Wiegman, most recently for last year's October internationals.

Speaking last Tuesday, Wiegman said Kelly needed more game time before she would return to the squad, having played only 117 minutes for parent club City since the November round of internationals after being frozen out of Gareth Taylor's squad.

"She hasn't played enough," said Wiegman at the time. "She's moved clubs now but last autumn she hardly played and had built some credit. But over that time she's played less minutes.

"We had a good conversation [last Monday] and she understands. She's not out for the Euros. She's in full training. Hopefully she will get minutes soon and then we will revisit it. There's huge competition going on in the team."

Image: Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has earned an England recall, replacing Lotte Wubben-Moy

Ella Toone returned to the initial squad after injury and is in fine form for Manchester United, with six goals since her comeback.

Nikita Parris was handed a first call-up in more than two years following her own purple patch for Brighton, having scored four goals in as many games - including Brighton's only goal in their 3-1 defeat at West Ham this weekend.

Chelsea duo Niamh Charles and Lauren James returned following injury having not played for England since July and April of last year respectively.

However, England are without regulars Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Fran Kirby due to injury. Wiegman said: "They'll be out for a while. Fran Kirby is almost back, she's good.

"Of course you're always concerned when someone's injured. They're all in a good place at the moment but it will take a little longer.

"I just hope their recovery goes really well and they get some minutes later on and are fresh, fit and show performances."

On whether Bayern Munich midfielder Stanway, who had knee surgery in January, would return in time for the Euros, Wiegman added: "I'm hopeful. Georgia has a plan and she's very committed to come back. She had surgery that went well.

"I spoke to her, she's in a good place now. She knows where she wants to be at a certain moment. Let's hope it goes that way."

England travel to Portugal for their first Nations League game of this cycle on February 21, kick-off 7.45pm, before hosting world champions Spain at Wembley on February 26, kick-off 8pm.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Millie Turner (Man Utd), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Man City), Grace Clinton (Man Utd), Ruby Mace (Leicester), Jess Park (Man City), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal, on loan from Man City), Jess Naz (Tottenham), Nikita Parris (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).