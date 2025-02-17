Assistant referee Gareth Viccars charged with child sex offence

An assistant referee who has officiated in EFL and FA Cup matches is due to appear in court charged with a child sex offence. Warning: This article contains themes some may find upsetting

Gareth Viccars is facing one charge of penetrative sexual activity with a girl, aged 13-15.

He appeared in Willesden Magistrates Court last week and has been remanded in custody. He'll next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 3 where a plea will be entered.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for refereeing games in English professional football, suspended Viccars while the police investigation was ongoing.

It is understood the 46-year-old has not officiated this season.

A PGMOL spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "As soon as the allegations came to light, Mr Viccars was immediately suspended.

"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, we are not in a position to comment any further."

Sky Sports News has contacted the EFL and the FA for comment.