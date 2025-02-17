Leeds 2-1 Sunderland: Will last-ditch win prove pivotal in push towards promotion?

A late Pascal Struijk double and a last-gasp win over Sunderland took Leeds back to the top of the Championship.

With 13 games to go in the Championship season, Leeds reclaimed their place at the summit ahead of Sheffield United - their upcoming destination next Monday night, live on Sky Sports.

It didn't always look likely, as Wilson Isidor put Sunderland in front, but Daniel Farke reacted with changes as he put on Joe Rothwell and Struijk, with the former teeing up the latter twice to turn the game around at Elland Road.

'A massive three points'

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe:

"Leeds were far from their sparkling best but they just kept going. You have to say that Daniel Farke's substitutions are why Leeds won it. It's inch-perfect delivery from Rothwell and Struijk is on the move and anticipates the quality ball that is coming his way.

"The reaction of the players, the coaching staff, the subs tells you just how important that goal and this win is for Leeds. Huge.

"Leeds had a lot of the ball but didn't really create anything. You feel for Sunderland - lots of grit and determination - but Rothwell's deliveries are truly outstanding. It's a massive three points."

The comeback goals

Farke: It's a win we deserved

Leeds boss Daniel Farke:

"I was always convinced that we'd have the chance to score and win the game. Because in the end it was a tight game with two really good opponents.

"They are a strong team who defend really well, but we deserved to win. We had nearly 70 per cent possession, 21 shots to six and 11 corners to zero.

"But sometimes football is like this. You face one situation and they score a goal, then you miss chances when you're not tidy in the box and you need set-pieces to win the game.

"In the end it was a tight win, and the last-second wins are the most emotional. But it's no less than we deserve.

"We dominated them more or less from the first second. You just have to wait for the moment, and that's what we did today.

"The delivery from Joe Rothwell showed it was the right decision to bring [him and Struijk] onto the pitch. He is our best set-piece taker, and Struijk can score goals from set-pieces."

'Rothwell's deliveries made the difference'

Neil Warnock on Sky Sports Football:

"Wow. That's what you're in the game for. They've got away with it at times but Farke knows he's made the decision that won the game. On the other side of the coin, I would never have made substitutions if I were Sunderland winning 1-0. It's a great win for Leeds. Two great balls in and two great headers.

"Rothwell's deliveries were remarkable. The equalising free-kick is a wonderful set-piece.

"It shows you how important dead-ball situations are in football. Before that they didn't really create much. The manager knows they haven't played well tonight but they've got three points."

'Leeds found a way to win'

Sky Sports' Jobi McAnuff:

"These are the nights you have to find a way to win. It's a massive victory.

"This is the one at the end of the season they'll look back on and say, 'We found a way' because, on the balance of play, they probably didn't deserve it.

"You can see it and feel it [among the players]. When you start getting these types of victories at this stage of the season, that's when the belief really starts ramping up."

Farke's late booking proves controversial

Farke, however, will now serve a touchline ban in their next game. The crucial trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United next Monday night.

The Leeds boss was booked late on for celebrating their last-ditch winner.

"I spoke to the referee and what I said stays between us," he said. "I have a really good relationship with our refs and I accept what they decide. But I never thought I would ever get a yellow for celebrating a 95th-minute winner. That's all I can say to this."

Sky Sports' Jobi McAnuff: "We need to respect the rules but you could see Daniel Farke throughout the game, the emotion that's in him, the pressure that builds up. He didn't do anything wrong, he's stepped over the line (on the pitch). "He's celebrating with his players. Sometimes you can't control it. What has he done there to deserve a card? He's now going to miss their biggest game of the season (at Bramall Lane). It's going to be hostile. How big a bearing will that have on the game?"

Despite the conclusion, Farke is determined to revel in the win.

"We will enjoy the next few days," he said. "It will be a very difficult away game at Sheffield United. We have the same points [aside from their deduction], and they are a top side.

"But tonight we will enjoy it. You have to do that, because if you can't enjoy it you should retire! Then we will start to get ready for Sheffield United."