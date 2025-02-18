Willie Isa: Why have Chelsea appointed ex-rugby league star to Premier League backroom staff?

Chelsea's appointment of recently-retired rugby league star Willie Isa to help support players has been hailed by his former coach.

Isa has moved to Stamford Bridge as a player support and development officer after retiring from rugby league with Super League side Wigan Warriors, whom he helped win four major trophies in 2024.

The Samoan international hung up his boots at Wigan last month, ending a 17-year playing career that had also seen him turn out for Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, Castleford Tigers and Widnes Vikings.

Isa only signed a new deal with the club in October last year but ended his career to enable him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Isa is already working closely with the men's football operations team and welfare team at Chelsea. His responsibilities are wide-ranging but are largely dedicated to player co-ordination around training and match days.

Speaking to The Athletic, Wigan coach Matt Peet said: "I don't expect the supporters to ever physically see the impact he has at Chelsea. But he is a cultural architect. He will make the environment better and all the individuals around the environment better.

"Ignore the different shape of the ball that he is associated with. Willie's skill set is all about high-performing teams, leadership and dealing with people.

"Everyone at Wigan and in rugby league understands why Chelsea have made this move. It's intelligent."

No serving player has ever crossed between rugby league and association football in the professional game. However, Albert Brough, who played rugby league for Oldham in the 1920s, also turned out for Barrow as a full-back in the then-third division.