Pep Guardiola says 'nothing is eternal' after Manchester City are humbled by Real Madrid in Champions League

Pep Guardiola accepted "nothing is eternal" and aimed to lead Manchester City into a new era after crashing out of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick helped Real Madrid to a 6-3 aggregate victory to knock City out before the last 16 for the first time under Guardiola.

The City boss admitted his side had been outplayed having been off the pace for much of the season although their rebuild is already under way following six January signings at a cost of more than £175m.

"We already started it, it's normal," he said. "Nothing is eternal. Some players are at an age that they can still give us a lot.

"Nothing is forever, but we can't deny what this group of players have done, winning six Premier League titles in seven seasons and reaching the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in this competition.

"This time we had to play these two matches against a very strong team and they were better than us."

Man City sit fourth in the Premier League, 17 points behind leaders Liverpool, who they host on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"This year, for several reasons, we lost consistency," said Guardiola. "We achieved something unique in our country and in Europe, making it to finals that we had never made it before. This year we couldn't do it.

"We have to learn and start to make decisions regarding the team and everything else, and try to finish in the top four or top five to have an opportunity to be back next season.

"We've had a poor season. When you finish 22nd (in the league phase), it's a sign that you haven't played well."

Haaland wasn't ready to face Real

Guardiola revealed Erling Haaland told him he was not fit enough to play against Real Madrid.

Haaland was an unused substitute after picking up a knock against Newcastle last weekend.

"Erling yesterday tried to train after the last action against Newcastle. With the images [scans] we have done it was fine, but he had discomfort walking, for example up the stairs," said Guardiola.

"We spoke and he said he wasn't ready, he didn't feel good."

