Win one million pounds FOR FREE with Super 6 - predict six Premier League scorelines

Here are the six all-important fixtures:

Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal thumped the Hammers 5-2 in the reverse fixture and now they host the east London club at a time where every point matters as they try to catch league leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in their last 15 league games, while West Ham have one league win in their last seven. All signs are pointing to an Arsenal victory and Super 6 players agree with over 95 per cent predicting Arsenal to take all three points.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Ipswich vs Tottenham

With two wins and two clean sheets in their last two games, are Spurs finally finding some form? While Ipswich are winless in their last six, their first victory in the Premier League after 22 years came in the reverse fixture, so could this inspire some confidence?

If you ask Super 6 players, the majority will tell you it will be a tight affair, but one that goes the way of the away side with over 400,000 entrants backing a 2-1 win for Spurs.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Ipswich 1-2 Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton

With Southampton 10 points adrift of safety, it's looking ominous that their Premier League stay could be a short one - they welcome a Brighton team who look to be on the up again after their 7-0 defeat at Forest at the start of the month. It's a must win for the Saints as the clock continues to tick on their survival chances.

There is overwhelming support for Brighton with over 90 per cent of Super 6 players backing them for the win, with almost 300,000 of those players expecting a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Southampton 1-3 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

A Villa draw at home to 10-player Ipswich last weekend, was followed by a hard-fought draw against the league leaders Liverpool. Will that result inspire some confidence as they host a Chelsea team who are winless in their last five away league games?

A game that could be tough to call, but over 60 per cent of Super 6 entrants are backing Aston Villa to get revenge for their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, with 300,000 players expecting a narrow 2-1 scoreline in the favour of Villa.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

High-flying Nottingham Forest are having an incredible season and they come up against a Newcastle side that arrive into this one off the back of a 4-0 defeat away to champions Manchester City.

Will Newcastle be able to recapture the form that saw them win six straight Premier League games only one month ago, or will the visitors keep pace with Arsenal? Despite their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, they still have the majority of the support with over 300,000 Super 6 players predicting a close 2-1 encounter going the way of the home side.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Newcastle 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs Liverpool

An exciting clash awaits in the Premier League as the champions take on the champions-elect with Manchester City welcoming Liverpool to the Etihad.

Both teams had important midweek games as Manchester City crashed out of Europe at the hands of Real Madrid, while Liverpool squandered a great opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the league to 10 points when they drew at Aston Villa.

It has been a season to forget for Pep Guardiola's men whose challenge for five-in-a-row seems to be over already, but will they bounce back from their European exit and extinguish Liverpool's 22-game unbeaten league run?

Despite missing several golden opportunities to win against Aston Villa through the week, more than half of Super 6 players feel Liverpool will be more clinical and have backed them to beat the champions.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool

