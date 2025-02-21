Luis Rubiales: England boss Sarina Wiegman 'stands with' Spain players after former FA president found guilty

England boss Sarina Wiegman praises courage of Spain players after Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 Women's World Cup final; Rubiales denied the charges; his appeal against his three-year football ban has been rejected

England boss Sarina Wiegman has stated she "stands with" the Spain players after Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), was fined €10,000 for kissing Hermoso without consent in the aftermath of Spain's World Cup victory in 2023.

His appeal against his three-year suspension from football - imposed by FIFA - was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

Speaking after the Lionesses were held to a 1-1 draw at the start of their Nations League campaign - on the same night Spain came from behind to beat Belgium 3-2 to top Group 3 - Wiegman said: "It is very hard to talk about that now after football.

"On the other hand, you have to talk about it. I stand with the Spanish players and it is very sad that they have this on their path.

"It is changing society and that is good. They have so much courage to stand for this and themselves. It is solidarity with them.

"We should be talking about the Spanish team and how good they are."

Bronze: Spain players are brave for fighting for change

England defender Lucy Bronze has echoed the praise shown by the Lionesses boss, hailing Hermoso and her team-mates for "standing up for change" earlier in the week.

Speaking before the verdict, Bronze said: "It's been incredible that the players have had to go through that. Not only winning the World Cup and the media outside of it but they are in the court case and they are speaking out.

"It's incredibly brave of the individuals and the team involved. They are fighting for change - not just within the court case - but they are fighting for change in their federation. It's amazing.

"As an England team, we've made changes in our federation - not at the same extent or for the same reason - but we stand by the Spanish players. As a team, we wish them all the best and want them to get what they deserve.

"We want them to just enjoy their football. Having been there last year at Barcelona and watching all the players go through the ordeals after the World Cup, [it] was challenging off the pitch for them. It would be nice for them to get back to focusing on their football because they are incredible people and unbelievable players."

CAS statement in full

Before Rubiales stood trial, the former Spanish FA chief was banned from all football-related activities for three years - a sanction CAS felt was "reasonable and proportional".

A statement from CAS read: "The CAS panel determined that the behaviour of Mr Rubiales at the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 constituted multiple and serious violations of the FIFA disciplinary code (art.13) and saw no reason to consider the sanction to be disproportionate.

"The appeal by Mr Rubiales is dismissed and the contested decision is maintained."

The appeal went to CAS after FIFA upheld its own sanction in January 2024. FIFA said at the time: "FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

Timeline of events in Rubiales controversy

August 20, 2023 - Rubiales kisses forward Hermoso on the lips during World Cup final medal ceremony. Hermoso is later heard in a social media post saying she "didn't like" the kiss.



August 20, 2023 - The RFEF releases a statement on Hermoso's behalf in which she is quoted as saying "it was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture".



August 21, 2023 - After his behaviour is described as "unacceptable" by Spain's acting culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta, Rubiales issues a video statement apologising for his actions.



August 22, 2023 - Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez brands Rubiales' conduct "unacceptable" and his apology "not sufficient".



August 24, 2023 - FIFA opens proceedings against Rubiales.



August 25, 2023 - A defiant Rubiales repeatedly insists he will not resign in an extraordinary press conference.



August 25, 2023 - Spain's World Cup-winning women's team say they will not play any matches for the country until Rubiales has been removed from his job.



August 25, 2023 - Hermoso accuses the RFEF of placing her under "continuous pressure to come up with a statement that could justify the act of Mr Luis Rubiales".



August 26, 2023 - The RFEF threatens Hermoso with legal action over her comments. Rubiales is later banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days by FIFA.



August 26, 2023 - Spain women's coaching staff, with the notable exception of manager Jorge Vilda, resign en masse. Vilda later criticises Rubiales' conduct.



August 28, 2023 - Reports in Spain say Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, is on hunger strike after locking herself in a church in protest at her son's "inhuman" treatment at the hands of his critics.



September 5, 2023 - The RFEF apologises for the "enormous damage" caused by Rubiales' actions.



September 5, 2023 - Vilda is sacked as Spain head coach, 16 days after leading the team to World Cup glory in Sydney.



September 6, 2023- Hermoso formally submits a complaint about Rubiales to Spain's national prosecutor's office.



September 10, 2023 - Rubiales announces that he is resigning from his post.

September 12, 2023 - Rubiales ordered to give testimony to a Spanish judge investigating his kiss with Hermoso.

October 30, 2023 - Rubiales is banned from all football-related activities for three years.

December 6, 2023 - The FA chair Debbie Hewitt says Rubiales seemed to "forcefully" kiss England defender Lucy Bronze on her face and stroke team-mate Laura Coombs' face after the Women's World Cup final.

January 2, 2024 - Hermoso testifies in Madrid's High Court over the kiss, saying Rubiales gave the embrace without her consent.

January 16, 2024 - Rubiales submits an appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) over his three-year ban from football.

January 25, 2024 - An investigating judge proposes Rubiales should be tried over his kiss.

March 28, 2024 - A prosecutor at Spain's High Court announced they were seeking a two-and-a-half-year jail term for Rubiales.

May 9, 2024 - It is announced Rubiales would stand trial for kissing Hermoso, facing one count of sexual assault and one of coercion.

February 11, 2025 - Rubiales reiterates before a judge that Hermoso gave him consent for a kiss.

February 20, 2025 - Rubiales is found guilty of sexual assault but is acquitted of coercion. He avoids a jail sentence.

February 21, 2025 - CAS rejects Rubiales' appeal against his three-year ban from football.