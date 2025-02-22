Jenni Hermoso on social media: "After all, this will create an important precedent in a social environment in which much remains to be done. My heart is full of each of the people who have been, are and will continue with me in this fight. And now, it's over."

Jenni Hermoso: Spain player feels an 'important precedent' can be created in aftermath of Luis Rubiales trial

Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying in court during the trial of Luis Rubiales

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso believes that an "important precedent" can be created in the aftermath of the Luis Rubiales trial.

Hermoso's comments come after the former Spanish football federation president was found guilty of sexually assaulting her.

During the medal ceremony at the Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Rubiales kissed Spain forward Hermoso without her consent following the team's victory at the tournament.

On Thursday, the Audiencia Nacional court in Spain imposed an 18-month fine equating to 20 euros a day on Rubiales and the ruling further prohibits him from going within 200 metres of Hermoso, or communicating with her, for one year.

He was acquitted of trying to coerce Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual.

Additionally, former Spanish national team coach Jorge Vilda was also found not guilty of coercion along with other Spanish federation staff members at the time, Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera.

Two days after the verdict, Hermoso posted an image of herself on Instagram and concluded her message with the phrase "and now, it's over".

"After all, this will create an important precedent in a social environment in which much remains to be done," Hermoso said in her post on Saturday.

"My heart is full of each of the people who have been, are and will continue with me in this fight.

"And now, it's over."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky News' Rob Harris explains the guilty verdict for Luis Rubiales after he was found guilty of sexual assault on Jenni Hermoso.

On Friday, Rubiales had an appeal against his three-year ban from football dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He was banned for breaching Article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code and the suspension was upheld by FIFA's appeals committee in January 2024.

CAS confirmed they had dismissed his appeal, ruling that the imposed sanction was "reasonable and proportional".

Timeline of events in Rubiales controversy

August 20, 2023 - Rubiales kisses forward Hermoso on the lips during World Cup final medal ceremony. Hermoso is later heard in a social media post saying she "didn't like" the kiss.

August 20, 2023 - The RFEF releases a statement on Hermoso's behalf in which she is quoted as saying "it was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture".

August 21, 2023 - After his behaviour is described as "unacceptable" by Spain's acting culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta, Rubiales issues a video statement apologising for his actions.

August 22, 2023 - Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez brands Rubiales' conduct "unacceptable" and his apology "not sufficient".

August 24, 2023 - FIFA opens proceedings against Rubiales.

August 25, 2023 - A defiant Rubiales repeatedly insists he will not resign in an extraordinary press conference.

August 25, 2023 - Spain's World Cup-winning women's team say they will not play any matches for the country until Rubiales has been removed from his job.

August 25, 2023 - Hermoso accuses the RFEF of placing her under "continuous pressure to come up with a statement that could justify the act of Mr Luis Rubiales".

August 26, 2023 - The RFEF threatens Hermoso with legal action over her comments. Rubiales is later banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days by FIFA.

August 26, 2023 - Spain women's coaching staff, with the notable exception of manager Jorge Vilda, resign en masse. Vilda later criticises Rubiales' conduct.

August 28, 2023 - Reports in Spain say Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, is on hunger strike after locking herself in a church in protest at her son's "inhuman" treatment at the hands of his critics.

September 5, 2023 - The RFEF apologises for the "enormous damage" caused by Rubiales' actions.

September 5, 2023 - Vilda is sacked as Spain head coach, 16 days after leading the team to World Cup glory in Sydney.

September 6, 2023- Hermoso formally submits a complaint about Rubiales to Spain's national prosecutor's office.

September 10, 2023 - Rubiales announces that he is resigning from his post.

September 12, 2023 - Rubiales ordered to give testimony to a Spanish judge investigating his kiss with Hermoso.

October 30, 2023 - Rubiales is banned from all football-related activities for three years.

December 6, 2023 - The FA chair Debbie Hewitt says Rubiales seemed to "forcefully" kiss England defender Lucy Bronze on her face and stroke team-mate Laura Coombs' face after the Women's World Cup final.

January 2, 2024 - Hermoso testifies in Madrid's High Court over the kiss, saying Rubiales gave the embrace without her consent.

January 16, 2024 - Rubiales submits an appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) over his three-year ban from football.

January 25, 2024 - An investigating judge proposes Rubiales should be tried over his kiss.

March 28, 2024 - A prosecutor at Spain's High Court announced they were seeking a two-and-a-half-year jail term for Rubiales.

May 9, 2024 - It is announced Rubiales would stand trial for kissing Hermoso, facing one count of sexual assault and one of coercion.

February 11, 2025 - Rubiales reiterates before a judge that Hermoso gave him consent for a kiss.

February 20, 2025 - Rubiales is found guilty of sexual assault but is acquitted of coercion. He avoids a jail sentence.

February 21, 2025 - CAS rejects Rubiales' appeal against his three-year ban from football.