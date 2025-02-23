David Goodwillie: Scottish government approves legal aid for private prosecution of footballer in rape case

A civil court ruled in 2017 that Goodwillie, who now plays for West of Scotland League side Glasgow United, and former team-mate David Robertson raped Denise Clair, but no criminal charges have been filed against the pair

The Scottish Government has approved a legal aid application for the private prosecution of disgraced footballer David Goodwillie for rape.

A civil court ruled in 2017 that Goodwillie, who now plays for West of Scotland League side Glasgow United, and former team-mate David Robertson raped Denise Clair, but no criminal charges have been filed against the pair.

Ms Clair is seeking a rare private prosecution, where an individual seeks to prosecute rather than the Crown, but is reliant on financial assistance from the Government to go ahead.

After a long-running application, which First Minister John Swinney said in November was taking too long, ministers announced on Sunday that legal aid had been granted.

Speaking to the Sunday Post - which has championed Ms Clair's cause - she said: "I am elated that after all these years, I can finally begin the journey to proper justice.

"I have waited all this time to have the facts of this case tested in criminal court.

"It is disappointing that the Scottish Government made me wait an agonising extra year for a decision they could have made in 24 hours given they agree how exceptional this case is."

She added: "I'm determined to see this journey to the bitter end for me and every other rape victim let down by our criminal justice system."

The newspaper reported that the funding amounts to just £2,500.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: "This has been a particularly unique and complex case which required detailed consideration.

"After careful assessment ministers have decided to award legal aid in this case."