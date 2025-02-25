Premier League predictions, odds and best bets: Ipswich can send Manchester United to a new low

Our betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League on Wednesday and thinks Ipswich are a big price to beat Manchester United.

Brentford vs Everton, Wednesday 7.30pm

David Moyes has worked wonders, hasn't he? Not only with Everton's overall output but the improvement within Beto is staggering.

He's gone from looking like he plays with his boots on the wrong feet to looking a complete striker that is a constant threat and very efficient in front of goal. Is it sustainable? Probably not, but in this kind of form with Everton playing with such cohesion and threat, he's a great betting proposition.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester City's match against Brentford in the Premier League

He's netted five in his last four games which automatically makes his 6/4 with Sky Bet a runner to score again. However, we can get more juice out of that price by including him to be offside into the mix.

He's been flagged offside 10 times in his last nine starts with his willingness to run in behind a key attribute to his game. Combine those two angles and you get yourself a tasty 15/4 shot to back through the BuildABet function with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Manchester United vs Ipswich, Wednesday 7.30pm

For a team that have only beaten Southampton in their last 10 Premier League matches and have lost six of their last seven home matches, Manchester United are staggeringly short in the betting aren't they? If you're considering taking the 1/2 with Sky Bet for a home win, you're a braver punter than me.

If this was Team A vs Team B rather than using the names of the football clubs, United would be bordering on Evens here.

The stature of the club is keeping the price down, therefore we must take it on, especially based on how good Ipswich were for large parts of their defeat to Tottenham.

That 4-1 scoreline was flattering to say the least. Ipswich ran all over Spurs in the opening exchanges and should have been at least two goals to the good by the time they fell behind.

As Kieran McKenna referenced in the aftermath, fine margins and key slices of fortune are just evading them at big moments in matches. They're playing well enough to take advantage if lady luck decides to swing their way. It could do here.

They are a big price for the away win at 5/1 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Ipswich to beat Man Utd (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Wednesday 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest have to defend with perfection and exemplary organisation to get results in the Premier League, something they have done for most of the season. But those levels have dropped in recent weeks and results have turned, leaving them at a crossroads for whether the Champions League dream will become a reality.

Mikel Arteta says he won't give up on the Premier League title until it's mathematically impossible, despite his team currently trailing Liverpool by 11 points

Conceding 13 goals in six games when the opposition has included Southampton and Exeter makes me worry whether they'll have the belief to stop even a rather limp Arsenal attack. One goal from them should be enough to win this game meaning the Arsenal win and under 3.5 goals at 13/8 with Sky Bet makes appeal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Tottenham vs Manchester City, Wednesday 7.30pm

There is only one man on my radar when Tottenham play Manchester City and that's Dejan Kulusevski.

The super Swede is a monster in transition and is exactly the type of player that revels in the space offered when the ball turns over against City, who remain very ropey out of possession. He's grabbed four goal involvements in his last four starts against City.

After a spell where his form dropped slightly owing to his relentless workload, he looked back to his pulsating and monstrous best in the win at Ipswich, scoring a classy finish and creating three chances for his team-mates. Only Mohamed Salah has created more chances from open play this season than Kulusevski (56).

Image: Dejan Kulusevski is 6/5 with Sky Bet to score or assist

With him so involved in how Spurs structure their attacks, the 6/5 with Sky Bet for him to score or assist rates as a decent angle to attack.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Liverpool vs Newcastle, Wednesday 8.15pm

Newcastle have two dangerous ball carriers down their left flank in Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall who do draw tackles off the opposition. Just for an example, Palace's right-wing back Daniel Munoz made 11 tackles in one game earlier this season against the Toon and Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina made six between them down that flank on Sunday for Forest.

Newcastle will look to get both Gordon and Hall into the game at every opportunity in a bid to overrun Trent Alexander-Arnold who was given the runaround by Jeremy Doku in Liverpool's win over Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold is averaging 2.8 tackles per 90 this season in the Premier League and that increases 3.3 when just including games at Anfield. The 5/4 with Sky Bet for him to make four or more tackles has a live chance.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

West Ham vs Leicester, Thursday 8pm

Leicester are gone, aren't they?

Structurally they are bad anyway under Ruud van Nistelrooy but when you add in a lack of confidence and conviction to everything they do, the manager doesn't stand a chance. The ease at which Brentford created big opportunities against them in central areas was staggering.

Yoane Wissa continued the theme of centre-forwards managing to find the net against the Foxes.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's match against West Ham in the Premier League

Jean-Philippe Mateta (3), Beto (2), Chris Wood (2), Mikel Merino (2), Kai Havertz, Erling Haaland, Nicholas Jackson and Jhon Duran have all found the net against the strugglers. With Jarrod Bowen, fresh from his winning goal at Arsenal, likely to undertake that role again for the Hammers he is a huge runner at 9/2 with Sky Bet to open the scoring.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

Jones Knows' best bet...

1pt on Ipswich to beat Man Utd (5/1 with Sky Bet)