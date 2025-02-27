Alejandro Garnacho: Ruben Amorim will speak to Man Utd winger after he stormed down tunnel following first-half substitution

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he will speak with Alejandro Garnacho after the winger marched straight down the tunnel after his first-half substitution against Ipswich.

Garnacho was substituted on 44 minutes by Amorim in an immediate reaction to Patrick Dorgu's red card, with the forward replaced by Noussair Mazraoui.

The Argentine went straight down the tunnel as United fans in Old Trafford appeared to boo the decision to take the winger off.

United were winning 2-1 at the time and while they were pegged back by Jaden Philogene's second goal of the game in first-half stoppage-time, Harry Maguire's winner gave Amorim's side the three points.

But the post-match talk surrounded Garnacho's decision to head straight to the dressing room, instead of back to the bench.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho stormed down the tunnel after being taken off following Patrick Dorgu's red card

Image: Garnacho was left unimpressed as some Man Utd fans booed the decision from Amorim to take him off

When asked about the incident, Amorim felt connections were being made between Garnacho and Marcus Rashford - who recently departed to Aston Villa on loan after being exiled by the United boss due to concerns over his commitment and mentality.

"You are making a connection with Rashford, right?" said Amorim. "I know, I know.

"What I'm saying is that I'm obviously going to talk with Garnacho about that. So I will probably talk about that if you want in the next press conference."

Asked to explain why Garnacho was the one to make way, Amorim said: "The thinking was we'd play more in the 5-3-1.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's match against Ipswich Town in the Premier League

"I know that is a risk because you are taking maybe the only player who has one-against-one pace but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost at half-time.

"Then you make the substitution. We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was my choice."

It is not the first time Garnacho has faced the wrath of Amorim, with the winger left out of United's derby win over Manchester City along with Rashford, though his manager said he had "changed" in the weeks after the exclusion, hence his reinstatement.

Amorim defends Dorgu after horror first half

Man Utd defender Patrick Dorgu had a night to forget as he gifted Ipswich the opener and was sent off in the first half for a reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson

Amorim also leapt to the defence of wing-back Dorgu after he was sent off against Ipswich.

Dorgu's mix-up with Andre Onana gifted Ipswich the opener in the fourth minute before the 20-year-old was then sent off for his challenge on Omari Hutchinson just before half-time.

"Today I am not frustrated," he told TNT Sports. "We scored two goals and the sending off changed the game. The guys showed and our fans helped a lot, we fully deserved the win.

"He [Dorgu] is ready because he proved in the last game. Any player can have a mistake like today and the sending-off, he wants to play the ball. It was harsh how he went for the ball. He is clearly ready for the Premier League.

"People judge right away, last week he was ok but today they will say he is not experienced enough but I do not feel that way."