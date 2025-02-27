Ref Watch: Man Utd defender Patrick Dorgu correctly sent off for 'really bad' challenge against Ipswich

Former referee Dermot Gallagher returns to review incidents from the midweek Premier League action including Patrick Dorgu's red card in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Ipswich and Erling Haaland's disallowed goal for Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur...

INCIDENT: Let's get to the red card for United in their win over Ipswich for Dorgu. He was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Omari Hutchinson just before the break.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's fantastic [intervention from VAR] because if you look at another angle, it's a really bad challenge.

"I'm not saying he means to do it, but it's a really mistimed challenge.

"He's caught him up the shin, he's come from distance, he's got speed, hitting with the studs. VAR have told Darren England to go and look at it, which he did and it's a red.

"Because of the referee's position, he doesn't see the magnitude of that foul. He actually restarted with a throw-in so he didn't think it was a foul.

"When he's gone to the screen, he's realised he's got it wrong. That's what it's for."

INCIDENT: Earlier in the first half Alejandro Garnacho wanted a penalty, but was Darren England right to wave this away?

DERMOT SAYS: "100 per cent. He's felt contact and gone down too easily.

"The referee got that right because he's worked hard to get into that position. He's seen it and can almost hear the minimal contact and says no."

INCIDENT: Haaland thought he'd scored his second goal of the game against Spurs in stoppage time, but it was ruled out for handball.

The Premier League Match Centre said: "The referee's call of no goal for a handball by Haaland was checked and confirmed by VAR - with no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision".

DERMOT SAYS: "Everybody thinks this rule is harsh unless it goes in. Jarred Gillett, the referee, is the key. He gives the handball. He whistles before Haaland goes on.

"VAR checked and checked and they concluded that there was no evidence the referee was wrong.

"I would say the evidence supports the referee... because he's the goalscorer, it has to be disallowed.

"The key issue is it was disallowed by the referee on-field."

INCIDENT: In Liverpool's win over Newcastle, there was an early shout for a Liverpool penalty for a challenge from Lewis Hall on Mohamed Salah

DERMOT SAYS: "Again, this is all about the referee. He feels that Hall has been barged by Salah outside the box.

"If Stuart Attwell hadn't given a foul on Hall, it's 100 per cent a penalty because he's brought Salah down.

Image: Mohamed Salah was denied a penalty for Liverpool following a challenge from Newcastle defender Lewis Hall

"But the referee whistled for the first foul on Hall, so a free-kick for Newcastle rather than a penalty for Liverpool."

INCIDENT: There was also a goal disallowed late on in the game for a foul by Ibrahima Konate on Nick Pope.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's the right call. Konate has his arms on Pope's shoulder as the goalkeeper is about to grab the ball and he drops it.

"The expectation of everybody is a free-kick. The Newcastle players react immediately, the Liverpool players almost anticipate it's going to come.

"It's an easy foul to give if you spot it."

INCIDENT: In the draw between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, Forest claimed for a penalty after Riccardo Calafiori made contact with Callum Hudson-Odoi in the box.

Was this enough for a penalty?

DERMOT SAYS: "That's the crux of it - was there enough? I think not. There's a bit of contact but is it enough to put him off? I'm not sure.

"Calafiori goes to pull out of the challenge, the forward also isn't convinced it's a foul, he's trying to get the ball. He topples over but he's off balance anyhow.

"For me, the referee has got that right, and play on."

INCIDENT: Jurrien Timber's cross appeared to strike the arm of Chris Wood inside the Forest box. Was this handball?

DERMOT SAYS: "This is where the forward wins with the law because if he scores from that, it's disallowed.

"But the law is quite clear here, if he's on the floor, it's a supporting arm and it can't be given as handball.

"He's doing everything possible to get out of the way. Nobody wants a penalty for that because it just doesn't sit right with people."

INCIDENT: Brighton were awarded a penalty against Bournemouth when Joao Pedro was fouled by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The decision was given on-field by Michael Oliver and confirmed by VAR.

Image: Joao Pedro won a penalty for Brighton after going down in the area and being clipped by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa

Andoni Iraola believes Joao Pedro bought the penalty and forgot about trying to score. Whether that is true or not, was this the correct decision?

DERMOT SAYS: "Definitely. The clue is in the ball for me. Once the player moves the ball past the goalkeeper, he has to make sure that he doesn't take the forward down.

"He will say he's always there, but he takes Pedro down and it's a penalty.

"He's stopped the player and rushed out. People say 'what can he do?' but if he doesn't do that, Pedro will just run the ball into an empty net.

"Kepa doesn't get the ball and Pedro is clever, that's what forwards are taught to do - protect the ball from the goalkeeper, which he's done.

"Once he's done that, the goalkeeper has to stand his ground, which he doesn't."

INCIDENT: Wolves claimed for a penalty when Marshall Munetsi went down in the box after contact from Issa Diop. The appeals were waved away by Peter Bankes.

DERMOT SAYS: "There's a bit of contact [for the penalty claim], but the two players come together.

"The player is already on the way down. He almost feels Diop bouncing off him rather than being fouled by him."

INCIDENT: In Crystal Palace's win against Aston Villa, there was a really tight offside call against Ollie Watkins. Did they get to the right decision?

DERMOT SAYS: "If the technology said they did, then it's factual. People get frustrated because it's tight, but what we asked for at the start was for offside to be yes or no.

Image: Aston Villa saw a goal for Morgan Rogers disallowed after Ollie Watkins was deemed to be offside in the build-up following a VAR review

"You have to be careful what you wish for... the technology shows it's just offside. This weekend in the FA Cup, they're trialling semi-automated offsides so there'll be another move into a different area, and hopefully people will embrace that.

"I think it'll work really well."

INCIDENT: At Brentford, Beto was through on goal. Ethan Pinnock slipped and brought Beto down as last man, but the Everton striker got up and carried on. Had he stayed down, would this have been a red?

DERMOT SAYS: "I don't think there's any doubt. It's one of the most unusual situations I've seen.

"The forward has thought 'I can score, I want to go on', but he gets up so quickly, the referee thinks he has a better chance on his own.

"As it was, it didn't come off. But if he's stopped on the ground, a red card.

"Pinnock hasn't denied it because Beto has picked himself up and he's still through on goal. That was key for the referee and he's played the advantage. It's a tough call."

INCIDENT: Brentford had a goal ruled out in the second half. Yoane Wissa tapped in but it was ruled out for offside despite Jarrad Branthwaite being on the line.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's a brilliant spot from the linesman because Pickford comes out and he's actually behind Pickford.

"There's only one defender behind and there has to be two defenders. People think only one because the goalkeeper is usually there so the law is two defenders.

"Usually it's one plus the goalkeeper but as soon as Pickford goes past the forward, he's in an offside position."

INCIDENT: An interesting one in the Rangers game last night. The referee originally gives a goal-kick after Ianis Hagi's shot goes out of play.

He changed his mind, and Rangers scored from the resulting corner that was given.

DERMOT SAYS: "This is one of two in Scotland last night that it becomes consequence rather than decision made.

"I do think this is a corner. It does strike the defender. The referee gives a goal-kick but he's probably had some input and he gives a corner.

"It becomes a talking point because they scored from it."