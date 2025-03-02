Geyse came off the bench late in her first appearance since being on compassionate leave following the death of her bother as Man Utd Women beat Leicester 2-0 in the Women's Super League and then took to social media to express feelings of unhappiness and discontent

Man Utd Women forward Geyse expresses 'agonising and lonely' feeling being somewhere she is not happy

Geyse has just returned from compassionate leave after the death of her brother

Manchester United's Brazil forward Geyse has said she finds it "agonising and lonely" staying somewhere she is not happy.

The 26-year-old, who has recently had compassionate leave following the death of her brother, made her first Women's Super League appearance of 2025 with a late substitute appearance in United's 2-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

Geyse, who joined United in the summer of 2023 from Barcelona, has made just nine league appearances this season, six of which have been starts.

Image: Geyse in action on her return from compassionate leave

"Staying in a place where we don't feel happy is an agonising and lonely feeling. Every day seems heavier, and the simple fact of being there becomes a burden," she wrote on Instagram.

"The environment, which should be welcoming, becomes a field of discomfort, where inner peace is difficult to find. When we are not in tune with what surrounds us, the world around us loses its colour and energy.

"Sometimes, the desire for change arises as an urgent need, but the fear of the unknown or insecurity about the future can paralyse us.

"However, it is essential to remember that we deserve to be in places and situations that bring us happiness and fulfilment. That's the only way we can grow."

United boss Marc Skinner was asked after the match - before Geyse made her social media post - about the forward's current situation.

Image: Manchester United's Melvine Malard celebrates her goal in the win over Leicester

"Geyse wants to play. She wants to start, but we all know the difficult time she's going through," he said.

"Her mood will be up and down at times and that's OK. We're working with humans, it's not robots."

In a statement Manchester United said: "We continue to support Geyse in her wellbeing and are continuing to look for options which suit all parties."