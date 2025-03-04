Anthony Gordon: Newcastle winger to miss Carabao Cup final after club decide not to appeal red card against Brighton

Newcastle will not appeal Anthony Gordon's red card after the winger was sent off for shoving Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke during the FA Cup fifth-round defeat last weekend.

Gordon was shown a straight red card for raising his hands to the face of Van Hecke and will serve a three-game suspension, meaning he will be unavailable for Newcastle's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, live on Sky Sports.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said after the game the club would not hesitate to appeal the decision after claiming Gordon had no intention to "harm the player" but have now decided against that course of action.

Gordon will also miss the trip to West Ham on March 10, live on Monday Night Football, as well the home game against Brentford on April 2.

West Ham United

Newcastle United Monday 10th March 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

His absence comes in a double blow for Newcastle, with Lewis Hall set to also miss the Carabao Cup final after injuring his ankle last week.

The Newcastle left-back had a scan and the results have shown enough damage to keep him out of the game in fewer than two weeks.

This means Newcastle will be missing their left-hand side, who have both played so well this season.

Ref Watch: Newcastle had 'no chance' of overturning Gordon red

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher claimed Newcastle had no chance of overturning Gordon's three-game suspension, telling Sky Sports' Ref Watch: "It was a very unwise thing for Anthony Gordon to do because the whistle had gone.

"For whatever reason, he chose to make a very unwise action. Once you put both hands in a players' face, like he did, in a really aggressive pushing motion, I think it was inevitable he was going to get a red card.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains why it was unlikely Newcastle would have won an appeal against Anthony Gordon's red card against Brighton in the FA Cup

"Why it's a big talking point is because of the Carabao Cup final coming up. He's now going to miss that game.

"I suggest he has no chance whatsoever of that [winning an appeal]. Appealing against a red card decision, you have to prove the referee has made a clear and obvious mistake.

"When you look at the images, I don't think anybody watching can say he has made a clear and obvious mistake because Anthony has put both hands into his face and pushed him. It is violent conduct."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison condemned Anthony Gordon for his red card against Brighton in the FA Cup, meaning he will miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Burn: Gordon had no 'intent' with shove

Newcastle defender Dan Burn rushed to the defence of team-mate Gordon and insisted he had no "intent" to hurt Brighton defender Van Hecke.

Burn said: "He's going to be disappointed, isn't he? I really don't think there was any sort of intent there, he's not that type of player. It's just a real shame for him."

What games will Gordon miss?