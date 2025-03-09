Bruno Fernandes: Mikel Arteta credits 'smart' Man Utd captain for free-kick as Gary Neville says wall 'too far back'

Mikel Arteta refused to criticise Anthony Taylor for sending Arsenal's defensive wall too far back for Bruno Fernandes' free-kick in their 1-1 draw but said the Manchester United captain had been "cleverer" than the referee in taking advantage to net his fine strike.

Broadcast technology found Taylor marched the Arsenal defensive line 11.2 yards back, further than the minimum 10 yards required in the Laws of the Game, before Fernandes curled a dead ball inside the near post shortly before half-time.

"At the end of the day the referee is pushing them back too far, which is a mistake, but ordinarily you would sense you're too far away and creep forward," said Gary Neville on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"They didn't do that and it ends up that Bruno Fernandes has the ability to play it over the wall."

The United captain's technique was superb but, like Neville, the Super Sunday pundits questioned whether his goal would have been possible had Arsenal's five-player wall been closer.

Image: The Arsenal wall was measured 11.2 yards away from the ball instead of the regulation 10 at the free-kick which Bruno Fernandes scored from

Arteta refused to be drawn over the incident, only to congratulate Fernandes for making the most of the advantage he had been given.

"He's been smart and he took advantage, that is football," he told Sky Sports. "He's been smarter than the ref. That's OK, they allowed him to do it."

Player of the match Declan Rice, who netted Arsenal's equaliser after half-time, took the blame for the goal on himself and the other members of the Gunners wall, though he also felt it had been pushed too far back.

"It felt like a couple of us jumped and some of us didn't, but I've not seen it back," he told Sky Sports. "It felt like the ball flew over us at quite a low height so, from the wall's perspective, we could have done a lot better.

IFAB Laws of the Game on free-kicks state: Until the ball is in play, all opponents must remain: at least 9.15 m (10 yds) from the ball, unless they are on their own goal line between the goalposts

outside the penalty area for free kicks inside the opponents’ penalty area

"The wall did feel far back. Even on our free-kick, when Martin [Odegaard] took it, they felt far back as well, more than usual. But the referee makes that decision."

After half-time, another free-kick from Martin Odegaard was being lined up when Taylor again appeared to exceed 10 yards when marking out where Man Utd's defensive wall could stand.

As Neville had suggested Arsenal should do, Noussair Mazraoui questioned Taylor over the distance, while the wall itself crept forward before Odegaard's strike - and did its job when his effort rebounded away to safety.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim told Sky Sports he had noticed the issues with both free-kicks but had no intention of helping Arsenal out ahead of Fernandes' opener.

He said: "It was clear, both free-kicks. So when it's your free kick, you don't say anything. When it's the opponent, you try to push because it's a big difference.

"It was fair, one for us, one for them. We had Bruno and he solved the problem."

Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has scored eight Premier League free-kicks, explained after the game the sizeable difference even 1.2 yards extra would make for a dead-ball specialist.

"It makes a very big difference," he told Sky Sports. "When the ball is over the wall you don't need to hit it as high - going down to statistics and how far they are back and how many metres and how they jump. So it's easier and it gives Bruno a bit more space to put it over the wall.

"It was very good. It helped that the wall was about 15 metres away, so it was perfect for him to put it over.

"I saw it early [that the wall was a fair way back]. Even before the kick you could see how far back they were, and it was the same when they had it in the second half - obviously we were a bit angry with the ref [at that point] for putting us so far back after we saw that Bruno scored.

"But I think it was just beneficial to us."