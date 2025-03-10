Man City Women part ways with Gareth Taylor after five years, with Nick Cushing appointed interim head coach

Manchester City have parted company with head coach Gareth Taylor.

Taylor's departure comes a day after he guided his side to a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Aston Villa to set up a semi-final against holders Manchester United.

City sit fourth in the Women's Super League, one point behind third-placed Arsenal having played one game more, but 12 behind champions Chelsea.

The 52-year-old had been in charge of the club since 2020 and led City to an FA Cup win that year and League Cup success in 2022. Under Taylor, City missed out on the 2023/24 WSL title to Chelsea on goal difference.

City take on Chelsea in the Women's League Cup final on Saturday to begin a run of four games against the undefeated WSL table-toppers in 12 days.

Image: Nick Cushing has taken interim charge of Man City Women

Ex-Man City Women coach Nick Cushing will succeed Taylor on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

Cushing is not expected to remain as Man City head coach beyond the current season and the club is expected to search for a new boss this summer.

Following his departure from New York City FC, Cushing sought to evaluate his next steps in management outside of the City Football Group before Man City approached him.

It is understood they were the only side Cushing would have contemplated joining but his long-term aim remains testing himself with new challenges beyond a short-term stint at Man City.

City explain Taylor exit

Image: Man City Women's boss Gareth Taylor

In a statement from the club, managing director Charlotte O'Neil said: "Manchester City prides itself on competing at the top of the WSL and on its outstanding record of qualifying for European competition.

"Unfortunately results this season have so far not reached this high standard.

"With six games of the WSL campaign remaining, we believe that a change of management will breathe fresh life into our bid to ensure qualification for the 2025/26 Women's Champions League.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Gareth for all of his efforts during his many years at City. Our FA Cup and League Cup triumphs will remain special moments in the history of this football club."

Interim Cushing was City boss during their first WSL season in 2014, leading them to their only title win two years later.

He also steered the team to an FA Cup and two League Cup successes before departing in 2020 to work in men's football at New York City FC, where he had been head coach for the last two seasons before being sacked in November.

Analysis: City haven't been good enough under Taylor

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"This is not a decision the club wanted to make given Taylor's time and standing at the club but this is a results business and Manchester City's haven't been good enough.

"With the team on course to miss out on Champions League football for a second time in three seasons, it was felt action had to be taken.

"Manchester City failed to win the WSL under Taylor's reign, with just one FA Cup and one League Cup added to the cabinet during his almost five years at the club.

"The club also rebuilt the side during Taylor's tenure, allowing big-name players including Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Lucy Bronze to leave to facilitate a change in direction under the former Wales forward's tutelage.

"Now City turn to the only man to coach them to WSL success in Nick Cushing, who was still a City Group employee after being fired by their MLS side NYCFC in December.

"With four games in three competitions across 12 days against Chelsea coming up, starting with Saturday's League Cup final, the club clearly hopes Cushing will quickly rediscover his knack for winning big matches and silverware."