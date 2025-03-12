Chelsea: Erin Cuthbert signs new deal to stay with WSL champions until 2027

Erin Cuthbert has signed a new deal at Chelsea which will keep her at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 26-year-old Scotland midfielder has racked up over 250 appearances for Chelsea, winning six WSL titles, and is the women's team's second-longest serving current player behind Millie Bright.

"It's been eight years, but the feeling of playing for this club never goes away," said Cuthbert, who has also won four FA Cups and two League Cups with Chelsea.

"It's a good time to reflect on how far I've come over the last eight years. If you had said to the girl who joined Chelsea eight years ago that she would still be here, I wouldn't have believed you. I have fallen in love with a club and they have fallen in love with me. That's special."

Head of women's football, Paul Green, said: "Erin is one of the leaders in the team and now in her prime. She has been a key player in our success over the last eight years and recently surpassed 250 appearances for the club, which is testament to her reliability and consistency.

"We have seen her develop into one of the best central midfielders in the world and look forward to seeing her continue to progress in the upcoming years."

Cuthbert - who has won 74 caps for her country, scoring 23 times - helped Chelsea into the women's FA Cup semi-finals with a win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Chelsea sit top of the WSL table as they look to defend their crown.