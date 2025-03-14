Alexander Isak: Newcastle forward 'not thinking' about future ahead of Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has put talks over his future on hold as he attempts to help end the club's 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in Sunday's Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old's scintillating goalscoring form - 22 so far this season - has seen him repeatedly linked with a move away from St James' Park, with Arsenal among the long list of admirers.

However, Isak insists he will not allow the speculation to derail Newcastle's bid to go one better than they did against Manchester United in the same competition showpiece two seasons ago.

"This club can achieve great things," he said on Friday, ahead of travelling to the capital. "I think we should really look at it one season at a time and this season we can achieve winning a trophy which would be amazing for everyone.

"About my future, it's nothing really I think about. I've said many times during a season - just focus on the job - and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle."

Asked if he was open to signing a new deal at St James' Park this summer, he added: "I've said I'm not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that'll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

"We will really see because no talks have been held yet."

Van Dijk vs Isak a key battle?

One of the key match-ups in Sunday's final is likely to be Isak's battle with Reds captain Virgil van Dijk.

The forward, whose record is particularly impressive, has three goals and one assist in the five times he's faced a Liverpool side containing Van Dijk in the Premier League.

"I wouldn't say I fear anyone, that's a strong word." Isak said, when asked about facing the Dutchman. "I have a lot of respect for Van Dijk and their whole defence.

"I'm a player who always focusses on myself. If I do the right things and play my best game it'll benefit the team.

"It's not me against one player. It's Newcastle against Liverpool. It's a team sport. It comes down to what we do as a team and I will obviously try to use my qualities to make us better."

Isak will be without suspended side-kick Anthony Gordon against the Premier League champions-elect, while defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are sidelined by injury.

