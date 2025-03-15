Dele red card: Former Tottenham midfielder sent off 10 minutes into Serie A debut with Como

Former Tottenham midfielder Dele was sent off on his debut for Serie A side Como after just 10 minutes on the pitch.

Dele - making his first appearance for 748 days - was initially shown a yellow card for raking down the ankle of AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek but saw the incident upgraded to a red card following a VAR review, despite the protestations of Milan defender and Dele's former team-mate Kyle Walker.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas was also sent off for his reaction to the incident.

The 28-year-old joined up with Fabregas' side in the January transfer window after leaving Everton as a free agent but had not made an appearance prior to Saturday's San Siro fixture.

Dele started the fixture on the bench, as he had for the last two games against Roma and Venezia, but was brought on in the 81st minute.

The midfielder now face a ban having only just returned to competitive football, with his last outing arriving for Turkish side Besiktas in February 2023.

Image: Dele was making his first senior appearance for two years

Dele debut timeline

81st minute - Dele comes on to make Como debut

89th minute - Dele makes the challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek and is yellow carded

91st minute - Dele's yellow card upgraded to a red after VAR review

94th minute - Cesc Fabregas is also sent off for his reaction to the incident

More to follow…



This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.



Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.



Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.



Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.